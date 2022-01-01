Retail
Christophe GUILLOU
Christophe GUILLOU
PESSAC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
La Compagnie des Pruneaux
- Directeur Général
2016 - maintenant
Fromarsac / Groupe SAVENCIA
- DIRECTEUR D'USINE
2013 - 2016
LA COMPAGNIE DU BISCUIT - GROUPE BISCUITS BOUVARD
- Directeur d'usine
2006 - 2012
KRAFT FOODS (Site SUCHARD Strasbourg)
- Ingénieur ERP, Ingénieur Projets, ingénieur Production, Responsable Business Development
1999 - 2006
Formations
Polytech'Montpellier (Ex ISIM) STIA (Montpellier)
Montpellier
1995 - 1997
INGENIEUR AGRO ALIMENTAIRE
Réseau
Annie RABIER
Christian BARROIS
Jean DUMESNIL
Julien DELIGNON
Lionel APOSTOLO
Michel ROHOU
Nicolas GUILLOU
Polytech CONNECT
Vincent MAGNES
