Christophe PARMENTIER
Ajouter
Christophe PARMENTIER
MASSY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IBM SW Group
- Ingénieur d'Affaires Software - Secteur Groupes de Protection Sociale
2001 - maintenant
Formations
IUT Du Havre
Le Havre
1991 - 1993
Dut informatique
Lycée Margueritte De Navarre
Alencon
1988 - 1991
Bac D
Réseau
Emmanuel VERGÉ
Jérôme BLONDEL
Marc BOULET
Nathalie NEMITZ
Olivier DUVAL
Philippe DELAUNAY
Philippe KRIEF
Philippe MAGNE
Thierry FIDELE
