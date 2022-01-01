Cizeron ROSA FATIMA

EXPORT SALES MANAGER
Key person for the export growth of your company
- Coordinates international operations between the different functions of the company and/or external partners
- Follows, prepares and carries out all sales operations
- Professional / good communication and knowledge of the technique and practice of international trade
- Managing relations and contacts in difference contexts and cultures
- work experience in diverse fields: Cutlery : 8 years / Forge : 2 years / Dermo-cosmetics : 10 years
Mes compétences :
Export
Commerce international