Cizeron ROSA FATIMA

CLERMONT - FERRAND

En résumé

EXPORT SALES MANAGER
Key person for the export growth of your company
- Coordinates international operations between the different functions of the company and/or external partners
- Follows, prepares and carries out all sales operations
- Professional / good communication and knowledge of the technique and practice of international trade
- Managing relations and contacts in difference contexts and cultures
- work experience in diverse fields: Cutlery : 8 years / Forge : 2 years / Dermo-cosmetics : 10 years

Mes compétences :
Export
Commerce international

Entreprises

  • Wichard profurl - Export Sales Executive

    2019 - maintenant

  • Laboratoires NOREVA PHARMA - Responsable ADV EXPORT

    2007 - maintenant Activité : Laboratoires de dermocosmétiques et compléments alimentaires (63 Clermont-Fd -France) - marques NOREVA-LED, NUTREOV PHYSCIENCE, ELCEA, BY NOREVA.
    Création du service export suite au rachat par les Laboratoires NOREVA de la marque LED.
    Gestion des distributeurs étrangers : Europe / Proche et Oyen Orient / Amérique Latine / Afrique du Nord / Asie.
    Organisation des missions de prospection pour le PDG.
    - Traitement des offres commerciales, et des appels d'offres.
    - Coordination des flux d'informations techniques, commerciales et réglementaires :
    -> contacts internes, avec les services opérationnels de l'entreprise
    -> contacts externes avec les clients export / les sociétés de services = transitaires, banques, assurances / et les organisations internationales :Chambres de Commerce, sites internet spécialisés.
    - Exécution du Contrat de Vente Export : saisie, ordonnancement, facturation et expédition des commandes.
    - Maîtrise des techniques de Commerce International : incoterms, régimes douaniers, crédits documentaires.
    - Traitement des litiges.
    - Elaboration des tableaux de bord (prévisions, ventes, marges).

  • WICHARD SAS - Assistante Commerciale France et Export

    2005 - 2007 Activité : forge de précision / accastillage marin (63 Thiers - France).
    Gestion des clients :
    - pièces sur plan industriel France et Export,
    - accastillage marin Espagne
    - clients export marque SIMOND (Articles de Montagne)toute zone.
    Gestion dossiers imports SIMOND (Asie)
    Saisie commandes, suivi de fabrication, suivi règlements, offres de prix
    Participation salon : MIDEST / Paris

  • COUZON SA - Assistante Commerciale Export

    1997 - 2005 Activité : coutellerie, Orfèvrerie - marques : COUZON / CUISINOX / DUROL / SABATIER (63 Courpière - France).
    Gestion clients Export Europe / Amérique du Nord / Afrique du Nord / Amérique Latine / Proche Orient
    Gestion carnets de commande, de la saisie à l’expédition, facturation et suivi règlements
    Prospection : mailing, téléphone, organisation de missions avec la CCI et le PEE
    Participation salons : Maison et Objet / Paris, Ambiente / Francfort

Formations

  • UFR LAC UNIVERSITE BLAISE PASCAL LEA SEJ (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 1993 - 1997 LEA ANGLAIS ESPAGNOL OPTION SEJ

    LANGUES ETRANGERES APLIQUEES

