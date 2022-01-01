Retail
Claire FAUQUETTE
Ajouter
Claire FAUQUETTE
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hertz
- Sales and Operations Planning Director
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2010 - maintenant
Lexmark
- Channel and Sales Programs Director, EMEA
Suresnes
2008 - 2010
Lexmark
- Director, EMEA Logistics and Supply Chain Projects
Suresnes
2005 - 2008
Lexmark
- EMEA Supply Chain Manager - Supplies, then Service Delivery
Suresnes
2001 - 2005
Formations
AUDENCIA
Nantes
1992 - 1995
Réseau
Bruno ROUANNE
Christelle POGGIOLI
Christophe FANTINO
Gael BLANDIN
Joel CHAT
Laurence VIGIER
Odile MILIAN (ROCHETTE)
Stéphane MINGAM
Suzy CHATTUAIS
Yvan BUSQUET