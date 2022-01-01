Menu

Clément PIRON

NIORT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pack office
CACES 1 3 5

Entreprises

  • Stef transport Niort 1 - Apprenti Responsable en logistique

    2014 - maintenant

  • Stef transport Niort 1 - Apprenti technicien logistique

    2012 - 2014

  • Brossette - CDD Préparateur de commandes, Manutentionnaire

    Lyon 2011 - 2012

Formations

Réseau