Clément PIRON
Clément PIRON
NIORT
Pack office
CACES 1 3 5
Stef transport Niort 1
- Apprenti Responsable en logistique
2014 - maintenant
Stef transport Niort 1
- Apprenti technicien logistique
2012 - 2014
Brossette
- CDD Préparateur de commandes, Manutentionnaire
Lyon
2011 - 2012
AFT - IFTIM
Poitiers
2014 - maintenant
REL
AFT - IFTIM (Poitiers)
Poitiers
2012 - 2014
TSMEL
Lycée Professionnel Gaston Barré
Niort
2008 - 2011
Bac professionnel logistique
Antoine LE BIHAN
Frederic DUGRAINDELORGE
Jean-Baptiste DELAVAULT
Jeremy LACOSTE
Jonathan COURRÈGES
Kevin DEMICHEL
Rémi GIRAUD
Thibaut ROUSSELLE
Vinet NICOLAS