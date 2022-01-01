Menu

Clément RICHARD

Chauray

En résumé

Mes compétences :
bilan patrimonial
informatique
assurances

Entreprises

  • MAAF - Conseiller en gestion de patrimoine

    Chauray 2009 - maintenant

  • MAAF Assurances - Conseiller en clientèle

    Chauray 2006 - 2009

  • MAAF Assurances - Conseiller en clientèle ATLAS (agence téléphonique)

    Chauray 2002 - 2006

  • Bg com - Employé sav

    2001 - 2002

  • Bg com - Employé sav

    2001 - 2002

  • Education nationale - Aide educateur emploi jeune

    2000 - 2001

Formations

Réseau