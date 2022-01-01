Retail
Clément RICHARD
Clément RICHARD
Chauray
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
bilan patrimonial
informatique
assurances
Entreprises
MAAF
- Conseiller en gestion de patrimoine
Chauray
2009 - maintenant
MAAF Assurances
- Conseiller en clientèle
Chauray
2006 - 2009
MAAF Assurances
- Conseiller en clientèle ATLAS (agence téléphonique)
Chauray
2002 - 2006
Bg com
- Employé sav
2001 - 2002
Bg com
- Employé sav
2001 - 2002
Education nationale
- Aide educateur emploi jeune
2000 - 2001
Formations
Lycée De Kerichen
Brest
1996 - 1998
Baccalaureat s option math
