Clément SIEGRIST

Transavia France
- IT Manager
2014 - maintenant
ICT Manager for Transavia France
Objectives:
- deliver a reliable and cost efficient information system to support the growth of Transavia France ;
- bring digital disruption and participate to the transformation of the company.
Areas: IT Strategy, Roadmap Definition, Budget Steering, Team Management, Benchmark, Contracting.
Team Management: Projects Managers, Infra/Network/Systems Engineers, Support Team.
Corsair International
- IT Projects Manager
RUNGIS
2012 - 2014
IT Projects Manager for Marketing, Commercial, Revenue Management & Ground Operations.
Areas: IT Strategy, 5YP, RFP, budget/planning steering, contractors supervision, implementation/design, IT Architecture, Change Management.
Projects :
- Corsair e-Commerce Platform redesign from scratch (multicurrency, multilanguages, 99.99% availability, cross-channels, SEO optimized) ;
- New features : rebooking, refund, self-servicing, ancillary services deployment,
- Mobile Strategy definition and implementation (Responsive Design) ;
- Logged-in account for customers and loyalty members (CRM integration) ;
- Distribution Costs monitoring & analysis (use of Amadeus Billing Information raw data files to produce dashboard per Office ID) + BSP files for revenue and commisioning ;
- Online payments strategy definition + PCI-DSS compliancy ;
- Intranet Portals/Blogs.
Products/Technologies involved: Amadeus E-Retail, Altea Reservation, DCS, Billing Information, BSP, ATC Shopper, ATC Refund, Salesforce, eZ Publish, Apache, Varnish, Nginx, Splunk, Web Services, REST, WordPress, GitHub, Jenkins, Capistrano, MySQL, LDAP, SSO, SAML, SaaS, Cloud, Agile, DevOps.
Air France - KLM
- Business Analyst @ Operations Control
Paris
2010 - 2012
December 2010 – March 2012 (1 year 4 months) CDG
Senior Consultant for Steria, acting as Business Analyst on Decision Support Systems for Air France and KLM Operations Control Centers.
Requirements management, functional design, budget/planning steering, user acceptance tests, end-user support and change management.
Business areas: airline, operations control, flight regulation, ASM, SSIM, decision support, crew & schedule regulation, ATC, ATM, CDM.
Air France - KLM
- Projects Manager @ Sales/Distribution - e-Commerce
Paris
2009 - 2010
Consultant for GFI Informatique, acting as Projects Manager for AF/KL e-commerce department.
Flying Blue (AF/KL Loyalty Program) online tools on airfrance.com and klm.com (booking engine, rebooking, refund, upgrade, etc.): business cases assistance, workshops, requirements, functional design, user acceptance tests, change management, project sterring. Strong knowledge of Amadeus Altea Reservations, AF Ticketing Systems.
Implementation of a Web Analytics solution (WebTrends) on airfrance.com: requirements, design & architecture analysis, project sterring, dashboards & KPI definition, user acceptance tests, change management and administration.
Quality of Service & Business Intelligence Reporting: major incidents (availability, payments, etc.) monitoring, e-commerce reporting including dashboards creation. Strong knowledge about 3D-Secure solution, Business Objects XI.
Air France - KLM
- Business Analyst @ Sales/Distribution - Online Trade Services
Paris
2007 - 2009
Consultant for GFI Informatique acting as Business Analyst for AF/KL Online Trade Services department.
afkl.biz is AF/KL's website for Travel Agents (B2T). In charge of the following features:
- corporate contracts: online distribution of corporate contracts to travel agencies ;
- intervention requests: online forms to request interventions on passengers' bookings ;
- Crescendo: AF/KL incentive program for travel agencies.
Workshops, functional design, user acceptance tests, change management, high-level support, strong international context.