Clément SIEGRIST

Airline/Travel Industry IT Manager, with expertise in :

- e-Commerce/Marketing : Internet Booking Engine (IBE), CRM, SEO/SEM, Analytics, A/B Testing, UX ;

- Information Technologies : Cloud Computing, IaaS, Architecture ;

- Distribution: GDS, Amadeus, Costs Analysis ;

- PSS : Altea Reservation, DCS, Inventory, SBR/HOT/LIFT/PURGE/BIF/CM/FM feeds ;

- Business Intelligence : BSP & MIDT processing, Amadeus Billing Information ;

- Flight Operations : flight/schedule regulation (ASM/MVT), Collaborative Decision Making, Decision Support Systems.



Mes compétences :

ATM

Transport

Web analytics

Ecommerce

Consultant

Aéronautique

Web

Distribution

Agile

Cloud computing

Amadeus