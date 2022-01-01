Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clément TALON
Ajouter
Clément TALON
COMPIÉGNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Axima maintenance
- Technicien de maintenance CVC
2008 - maintenant
Formations
La Providence
Amiens
2008 - 2010
BTS FEE option D
Lycée La Providence
Amiens
2006 - 2008
BAC STI Génie Energétique
Réseau
Bck CONSEIL
Céline BUFFY
Fabrice BILLAUT
Hervé MARIE
Michael TRUNTZER
Myriam HASSAID
Nicolas BORYS
Paul DIDRY
Sam GOSSELIN
Thibaut MAISIER