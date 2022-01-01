Retail
Clément THOMASSÉ
Clément THOMASSÉ
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CNRS
- Responsable technique de plateforme de recherche
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Synthèse, Structure et Propriétés de Matériaux Fonctionnels (STEP)
INAC/SYMMES (UMR 5819 CEA-CNRS-UGA)
CEA Grenoble
Formations
IUT MULHOUSE
Mulhouse
2003 - 2004
Licence Pro Gestion Production Industrielle (métrologie)
Lycée Jean Mermoz
Saint Louis
2001 - 2003
BTS
Lycée Jean Jacques Henner
Altkirch
2000 - 2001
Baccalauréat
Option Technologie Industrielle
Réseau
Alexandre CANOVA
Aurélie DE SOUSA
Céline NICOLA
Frédéric STOFFEL
Jean-Sébastien VERDENAL
Louis MORISSET
Marion BOUCHE
Patrice CANCADE
Sophie BOURGUIGNON
Thierry BLANDET