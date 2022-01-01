Retail
Cloé SUBTIL
Cloé SUBTIL
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Audit
Finance
Fiscalité
Contrôle de gestion
Industrie
Entreprises
PSA
- Cost controller
2014 - maintenant
General costs controller
Banque PSA Finance
Paris
PSA
- Internal controller
2012 - 2015
Paris
Banque PSA Finance
Accounting and tax process.
KPMG
- Senior Auditor
Courbevoie
2010 - 2012
Middle Markets
Paris
Legal certification of the accounts (annual audit) :
- Risk assessment and internal control framework analysis,
- Supervision of annual stocktakings,
- Internal control procedures.
ARESXPERT
- Financial auditor
Montreuil
2010 - 2010
Société d'Etudes Financières et d'Audit Comptable (SEFAC)
- Junior Auditor
2008 - 2010
Paris
Legal certification of the accounts (annual audit)
Formations
ISEM
Montpellier
2005 - 2008
Master 2 Audit et Contrôle des Organisations Publiques, Finance publique
MSTCF (Maîtrise des Sciences et Techniques Comptables et Financières)
Hogeschool Van Utrecht (Utrecht)
Utrecht
2004 - 2005
Université Montpellier 1
Montpellier
2002 - 2004
Economie et gestion d'entreprise
