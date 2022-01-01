Menu

Cloé SUBTIL

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audit
Finance
Fiscalité
Contrôle de gestion
Industrie

Entreprises

  • PSA - Cost controller

    2014 - maintenant General costs controller
    Banque PSA Finance
    Paris

  • PSA - Internal controller

    2012 - 2015 Paris
    Banque PSA Finance

    Accounting and tax process.

  • KPMG - Senior Auditor

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2012 Middle Markets
    Paris

    Legal certification of the accounts (annual audit) :
    - Risk assessment and internal control framework analysis,
    - Supervision of annual stocktakings,
    - Internal control procedures.

  • ARESXPERT - Financial auditor

    Montreuil 2010 - 2010

  • Société d'Etudes Financières et d'Audit Comptable (SEFAC) - Junior Auditor

    2008 - 2010 Paris

    Legal certification of the accounts (annual audit)

Formations

  • ISEM

    Montpellier 2005 - 2008 Master 2 Audit et Contrôle des Organisations Publiques, Finance publique

    MSTCF (Maîtrise des Sciences et Techniques Comptables et Financières)

  • Hogeschool Van Utrecht (Utrecht)

    Utrecht 2004 - 2005

  • Université Montpellier 1

    Montpellier 2002 - 2004 Economie et gestion d'entreprise

Réseau