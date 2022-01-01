Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clotilde FLEURY (EX PETITPRÊTRE)
Ajouter
Clotilde FLEURY (EX PETITPRÊTRE)
Courbevoie
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
THALES OPTRONIQUE
- Responsable Projet
Courbevoie
2012 - maintenant
THALES
- Responsable Production
Courbevoie
2007 - 2012
THALES OPTRONIQUE
- Responsable Chargé d'Affaires adjoint
Courbevoie
2006 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
1984 - 1987
Réseau
Fabien GAUSSORGUES
Frédéric FILY
Herve DANTON
Jean-Philippe MARAVAL
Jean-Yves DESENY
Marc Pascal HUOT
Martine-Nathalie BIZOUARD HAYAT
Optronique & DÉFENSE
Serge LUNEAU
Thomas MORIZOT