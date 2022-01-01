Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clotilde KUBLER
Ajouter
Clotilde KUBLER
Cruseilles
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Effervescence
- Attachée commerciale
Cruseilles
2009 - maintenant
Hôtel Hilton
- Chef de rang - service banquets
2006 - 2008
Hôtel Le Beau Rivage Algajola
- Stagiaire réceptionniste et chef de rang
2006 - 2006
Formations
Lycée AlexAndré Dumas Lycée Alexandre Dumas
Illkirch
2005 - 2011
Mercatique et gestion hôtelière
Lycée Docteur Koeberle
Selestat
2002 - 2005
Bac STT - administration
Réseau
Anne-Sophie SCHMITT
Benjamin PELAPRAT
Cathy SPIELMANN
Julien REIX
Nicolas JEAN
Perlot (kerangal) MARIE
Philippe BLANQUART
Philippe LACOUR
Ray SCHWENCK