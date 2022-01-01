Menu

Cyril DELMAS

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Passy Buzenval

    maintenant

  • European Business School Oestrich-Winkel - Etudiant

    maintenant

  • CILOGER - Investment manager

    2015 - maintenant Commercial real estate acquisitions

  • Savills - Investment department

    Londres 2011 - 2015 Senior analyst
    Advisory for real estate asset/portfolio disposal and acquisition:
    - Sale strategy analysis
    - Financial/cash-flow modeling
    - Market & asset studies
    - Preparation of asset/portfolio Information Memorandum
    - Data room management

  • Deutsche Bank - Private Banking

    Paris 2010 - 2010 PWM-Southern Europe Latin America - Investment Management activities:

    - Advisory to mainly High Net Worth Clients from many markets including Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Greece

    - Wealth & Asset Management:
    Analyzing client portfolios and support in transaction proposals (Investment Management - Asset Selection and Allocation);
    Preparation of transaction proposals for Equities, Bonds, Forex, Structured Products, Commodities & Deposits

    - Assisting the department in the daily business (Pitches, Client reporting via financial information & performance tool, Opening of new accounts, Update of KYC forms)

    - Research various products and funds using market information systems

    - Supporting the desk with projects

    - Handling of international client and counterpart requests (support in deal executions)

  • CORPUS SIREO Investment Management S.à.r.l. - Summer Analyst

    2009 - 2009 Summer analyst SIREO Immobilienfonds Nr. 4 SICAV-FIS:

    - Support in analyzing fund managers, their track record as well as current portfolio companies

    - Preparation of presentations for various target groups

    - Assisting the team in preparing investment proposals and in portfolio management

    - Prospect analysis & Project valuation

    - Market research (on economical data and assets)

    - Structure of a new SICAV-FIS vehicle

  • Cartier - Stagiaire Assistant de ventes

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Conseil clients.
    Polyvalence au sein de la boutique.

  • Carrefour Espagne - Stagiaire

    Massy 2007 - 2007

Formations

Réseau