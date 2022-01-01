Cyril DELMAS

-
Passy Buzenval
maintenant
-
European Business School Oestrich-Winkel
- Etudiant
maintenant
-
CILOGER
- Investment manager
2015 - maintenant
Commercial real estate acquisitions
-
Savills
- Investment department
Londres
2011 - 2015
Senior analyst
Advisory for real estate asset/portfolio disposal and acquisition:
- Sale strategy analysis
- Financial/cash-flow modeling
- Market & asset studies
- Preparation of asset/portfolio Information Memorandum
- Data room management
-
Deutsche Bank
- Private Banking
Paris
2010 - 2010
PWM-Southern Europe Latin America - Investment Management activities:
- Advisory to mainly High Net Worth Clients from many markets including Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Greece
- Wealth & Asset Management:
Analyzing client portfolios and support in transaction proposals (Investment Management - Asset Selection and Allocation);
Preparation of transaction proposals for Equities, Bonds, Forex, Structured Products, Commodities & Deposits
- Assisting the department in the daily business (Pitches, Client reporting via financial information & performance tool, Opening of new accounts, Update of KYC forms)
- Research various products and funds using market information systems
- Supporting the desk with projects
- Handling of international client and counterpart requests (support in deal executions)
-
CORPUS SIREO Investment Management S.à.r.l.
- Summer Analyst
2009 - 2009
Summer analyst SIREO Immobilienfonds Nr. 4 SICAV-FIS:
- Support in analyzing fund managers, their track record as well as current portfolio companies
- Preparation of presentations for various target groups
- Assisting the team in preparing investment proposals and in portfolio management
- Prospect analysis & Project valuation
- Market research (on economical data and assets)
- Structure of a new SICAV-FIS vehicle
-
Cartier
- Stagiaire Assistant de ventes
Paris
2008 - 2008
Conseil clients.
Polyvalence au sein de la boutique.
-
Carrefour Espagne
- Stagiaire
Massy
2007 - 2007