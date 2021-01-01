Menu

Cyril DUBASSELAN

  • Senior Sales Account Executive
  • Hightech Data Audit (Htda)
Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Senior Sales Account Executive at HTDA | AI | Data | Big Data | Helping companies make better decisions to fight fraud | Governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) | Risk & Fraud Solutions | RegTech

Motivated, energetic and ambitious Sales person.
I have been working in the IT industry (Software industry) since 1990, 30 years of sales experience at American and European Software vendors. I have been selling software solutions available On Premise, on CLOUD, as well as on Hybrid Platforms. I have been a Senior Account Manager for 30 years now exclusively in the Banking, Finance and Insurance Sector (Financial Services Industry FSI).

Experience as Senior Account Manager dedicated to hunting, developing and managing the software sales cycle for strategic sales within large Financial accounts. Manage full lifecycle sales process which includes, identifying and initiating new sales opportunities by prospecting new clients and leveraging off existing client relationships, sales presentations and contract negotiations.

Key responsabilities:
Complex Solution Selling, methodical sales process (MEDDIC)
Pipeline building
Negotiation at CLevels
Network development

Main achievement:
Achieved revenue goals, Overachieved Quota, determined, focused to succeed
Opened net new Major logo, new business and global account development

Expertise in GRC (Governance, risk management and compliance), RegTech, Risk Solutions, Fraud Solutions, AI (Artificial Intelligence), Data, BIG DATA & Analytics, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Processing Financial Data, Monitor Corporate Data, MDM, Data Quality, business transformation, Digital Transformation, CLOUD (SaaS), EIM (Enterprise Information Management), ECM (Enterprise Content Management), BPM, DevOps, ITSM, EPM / CPM, Performance Tuning, Supervision, Monitoring and Reporting of Data, legacy application modernization, Mainframe Modernization, Financial Modernization, Financial Software Solutions, ITIL, APM (Application Performance Portfolio

Entreprises

  • Hightech Data Audit (Htda) - Senior Sales Account Executive

    Commercial | Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200) 2020 - maintenant Senior Sales Account Executive dedicated to hunting and developing strategic sales within large accounts (corporate and branch), in charge of top French accounts (special focus on FS & Global accounts).
    In charge of selling an innovative software solution that helps to detect any form of financial anomalies ranging from transaction errors to frauds.
    HTDA offer an intuitive financial audit tool powered by Artificial Intelligence for CEOs, CFOs, Financial Controllers, Auditors and Top Management in order to monitor corporate transactions continuously and mitigate risks.
    Develop and managing global relationships with Large Enterprise Accounts, align business priorities and demonstrate the HTDA software solution value.
    (C-Level Contacts: COMEX, CEO, CFO, Directors of Compliance and Risk)

Formations

  • HEC Paris

    Jouy En Josas 2016 - 2016 BIG DATA : enjeux et opportunités

    BIG DATA : enjeux et opportunités, la relation client à l'heure du Big Data

  • ESIC (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 1989 - 1990 Master's degree in IT Sales Development

    Business School - Mémoire pour l'obtention du diplôme de fin d'études chez ORACLE France (note excellente 16/20).

  • Ecole Supérieure D’Informatique, 1988 (ESI)

    Paris 1984 - 1988 Master's degree in Computing Science, Bac + 5 (Ingénieur, Master)

