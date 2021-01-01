Cyril DUBASSELAN

Senior Sales Account Executive at HTDA | AI | Data | Big Data | Helping companies make better decisions to fight fraud | Governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) | Risk & Fraud Solutions | RegTech



Motivated, energetic and ambitious Sales person.

I have been working in the IT industry (Software industry) since 1990, 30 years of sales experience at American and European Software vendors. I have been selling software solutions available On Premise, on CLOUD, as well as on Hybrid Platforms. I have been a Senior Account Manager for 30 years now exclusively in the Banking, Finance and Insurance Sector (Financial Services Industry FSI).



Experience as Senior Account Manager dedicated to hunting, developing and managing the software sales cycle for strategic sales within large Financial accounts. Manage full lifecycle sales process which includes, identifying and initiating new sales opportunities by prospecting new clients and leveraging off existing client relationships, sales presentations and contract negotiations.



Key responsabilities:

Complex Solution Selling, methodical sales process (MEDDIC)

Pipeline building

Negotiation at CLevels

Network development



Main achievement:

Achieved revenue goals, Overachieved Quota, determined, focused to succeed

Opened net new Major logo, new business and global account development



Expertise in GRC (Governance, risk management and compliance), RegTech, Risk Solutions, Fraud Solutions, AI (Artificial Intelligence), Data, BIG DATA & Analytics, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Processing Financial Data, Monitor Corporate Data, MDM, Data Quality, business transformation, Digital Transformation, CLOUD (SaaS), EIM (Enterprise Information Management), ECM (Enterprise Content Management), BPM, DevOps, ITSM, EPM / CPM, Performance Tuning, Supervision, Monitoring and Reporting of Data, legacy application modernization, Mainframe Modernization, Financial Modernization, Financial Software Solutions, ITIL, APM (Application Performance Portfolio