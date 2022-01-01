Menu

Cyril FRANÇOIS

Saint-Herblain

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

TECHNOLOGIES : HTML/PHP5 / Twig / Web Services (REST)
FRAMEWORK : Symfony 2 / jQuery
OUTILS DE DÉVELOPPEMENT : PHPStorm / Eclipse / Netbeans
BASE DE DONNÉES : Doctrine (ORM et ODM) / MySQL Workbench
VERSIONNING : GIT
GESTION DE PROJET: Mantis / JIRA / Confluence / FishEye / ITIL
INTÉGRATION CONTINUE : PHPUnit / GitLab / Jenkins

Mes compétences :
Symfony2
Eclipse
HTML
Mongodb
PHP
GIT
Twig
Ubuntu
JQuery
JQuery Mobile
Méthodes agiles
Json
Doctrine ODM
REST

Entreprises

  • BeApp - Développeur web

    Saint-Herblain 2017 - maintenant

  • Vigicorp - Développeur web

    Saint-Herblain 2014 - 2017 Projet : GIIN, Extranet de gestion d'intervenant et de certification pour les entreprises dans le secteur de l'énergie nucléaire.
    Équipe : 3 personnes
    Symfony2 / MySQL / Bootstrap3 / Git / DBFace / Mantis

    Projet : KEPLER, Solution professionnelle de gestion de site et de véhicule.
    Équipe : 5 personnes
    Symfony2 / MySQL / Bootstrap3 / Git / PHPUnit / API REST / Mantis

  • ASTEK - Développeur web

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2014 IT&Labs - Nantes (de Mai 2014 à Août 2014 : 4 mois)

    Client : IT&Labs
    Projet : SOTRAVO (filiale de Solocal Group (ancien PagesJaunes Groupe))
    Équipe : 4 personnes.

    Contribution au projet : Développement de l’interface « front-end » du site web, ainsi que l’interaction avec l’API du client.

    Développement des IHM du site en « responsive design » avec le framework Bootstrap 3 :
    • Interface de création et de mise à jour d’un profil utilisateur et de ses contacts.
    • Création de l’ensemble du tunnel d’achat, afin d’acheter un pack de crédit ou une demande de devis.

    Création de l’interface de recherche d’une demande de devis :
    • Intégration de la solution de paiement en ligne Mercanet.
    • Création d’un bundle afin d’intégrer l’API du client au site.
    • Développement des tests unitaires avec PHPUnit et des tests fonctionnels avec Behat.
    • Mise en place de l’internationalisation du site.
    • Découverte et utilisation de Jenkins,
    • Travail en autonomie et échange direct avec le client pendant un mois.
    Environnement Technique :
    Symfony2 / Bootstrap 3 / Twig / Eclipse / Git / API REST Json / PHPUnit et Behat

    L'informateur judiciaire - Nantes (de Février 2014 à Mai 2014 : 4 mois)

    Client : L'informateur judiciaire
    Projet : Site de publication d'annonces légales.
    Site Web : http://annonces-informateurjudiciaire.fr/
    Équipe : 2 personnes

    Contribution au projet : Développement de toute la procédure de rédaction d'une annonce légale permettant la publication sur le journal papier en se basant sur l'existant.

    Développement du parcours de création d'une annonce légal :
    • Choix d'un type d'annonce légale
    • Rédaction de l'annonce légale avec un formulaire pour les particuliers ou en saisie libre pour les prescripteurs.
    • Prévisualisation de son annonce
    • Paiement de l'annonce
    Environnement Technique :
    Symfony2 / Bootstrap 3 / MySQL / Twig / NetBeans / Git / Redmine / Ogone

    CordonElectronics - Dinan (de décembre 2013 à Janvier 2014 : 2 mois)

    Projet : STAR
    Équipe : 5 personnes.

    Contribution au projet : Développement de l'arbre de diagnostique des pannes d'un Smartphone.

    • Développement de l'arbre de diagnostic des pannes :
    ◦ Compréhension des besoins clients
    ◦ Rédaction du cahier des charges technique
    ◦ Élaboration du MCD de la base de données
    ◦ Création de l'interface d'administration des pannes.
    ◦ Développement de la partie « front-end » avec l'application NodeJS existante.
    ◦ Développement de l'interface de parcours d'un arbre de diagnostique via différente nœuds, envoie d'informations de test au téléphone portable et traitement du retour du test.
    Environnement Technique :
    Symfony2 / Bootstrap 3 / PostGRESQL / Twig / NetBeans / SVN / Redmine / REST

  • Symediane - Développeur Web

    2012 - 2013 SYMEDIANE, agence de communication numérique

    Développement du site web : Walk In My Closet.
    Framework PHP : Symfony2
    Base de donnée NoSQL : MongoDB
    Moteur de template : Twig.
    IDE : Eclipse
    Solution de versionning : Git

    Développement et amélioration de la partie sociale du site :

    Mise en place du processus d'upload des images via jQuery File Upload.
    Mise en place de la solution de détourage des images.
    Développement du système de « follow » entre les utilisateurs.
    Mise en place des partages Facebook avec la technologie Open Graph.
    Mise en place des partages via Twitter,
    Mise en place des partages via le bouton Google+,
    Amélioration et développement des web services (REST) servant à communiquer avec les applications smartphone.
    Développement des tests unitaires afin d'assurer le maintien du code.
    Rédaction de la documentation relative aux web services.
    Mise en place du sitemap du site.

    Développement complet de la partie e-shop du site :

    Mise en vente d'un objet sur le site par un utilisateur.
    Création des commandes suite à une vente pour assurer un suivi des achats.
    Gestion des transactions bancaires grâce à la mise en place de la solution Authorize CIM
    Expédition et gestion des suivies des commandes grâce à UPS.
    Mise en place du processus de retour des commandes.
    Mise en place du processus de règlement du vendeur via Paypal.
    Développement du calcul des frais de ports grâce à Duty Calculator.
    Création et gestion d'un carnet d'adresses.

    Environnement Technique :

    - Langage : HTML5/PHP5
    - Framework PHP : Symfony2
    - Base de données NoSQL : MongoDB
    - Moteur de template : Twig
    - IDE : Eclipse
    - Solution de versionning : Git
    - Web services : REST

  • SOFUN GAMING - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Amélioration des applications Facebook : Betkup – F1 et Betkup - cl
    Développement du site de paris multi-sport Betkup : betkup.fr
    Identifier les besoins en développement.
    Rédaction de la documentation du projet via Confluence.
    Travail collaboratif et gestion des taches quotidienne grâce à JIRA et Subversion.
    Ajout de nouvelles fonctionnalités « front-end » web 2.0 avec le framework Symfony 1.4

  • Mairie de Paris - Stagiaire

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Réécrire un programme de gestion des sites et des lignes téléphoniques de la Mairie de Paris.
    Programmation en PHP et JavaScript en utilisant le Framework Symfony 1.4.
    Récupération et reconstruction d'une base de donnée avec MySQL Workbench.
    Identifier et hiérarchiser les besoins des utilisateurs.
    Utilisation de l'IDE Netbeans.

  • SDIS 91 - Stagiaire

    Évry 2009 - 2009 Élaboration d’un script bash permettant l’installation automatique d’une borne intranet via un serveur distant sur une machine vierge.
    Maintenance et réparation du parc informatique.

  • RATP - Stagiaire

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Mission du stage : Développement d’un programme de création et de diffusion d’enquête satisfaction en PHP et JavaScript (utilisation de jQuery).

  • Dimensions - Stagiaire

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Mission du stage : Développement d’un produit de gestion de bien immobilier en PHP avec du CSS à partir du CMS

  • Anael - Stagiaire

    2006 - 2006 Mission du stage : Développement d’un produit de gestion de rendez-vous en Visual Basic.

