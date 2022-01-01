Cyril GIRARD

Menu

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain
Category management
Organizing
Contract Negotiation
Auditing
Management
Microsoft Office
Consulting
Retail operations
Commercial strategy
Marketing

Entreprises

  • YIELOO - CONSULTANT / DEVELOPPEMENT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE

    2016 - maintenant YIELOO est l'éditeur de la solution logicielle intra'know, espace de partage des informations essentielles au bon fonctionnement d'une organisation. La plateforme accessible via internet et de façon sécurisée est un outil efficace pour initier ou déployer une démarche collaborative autour de la communication interne, de l’agrégation des nombreux plans d'actions ou du classement intelligent des documents. Ces trois points sont des leviers de progrès et de performance recherchés par la plupart des dirigeants, car les gains possibles sont considérables au regard des statistiques alarmantes sur l’occupation administrative du personnel d’encadrement. Nous travaillons aussi bien avec des grands Groupes privés comme CARREFOUR, TOTAL ou SNCF, des Institutions Publiques comme l’Institut PASTEUR, l’INA ou le Ministère de l'Intérieur et plus de 50 PME en France, en Belgique et au Maroc.

    TACTILIA est un éditeur d'applications marketing interactifs sur bornes tactiles et tablettes, spécialisé dans la relation client digitale. Nous accompagnons les enseignes qui souhaitent maîtriser leur relation client directement en point de vente (magasins, hôtels, musées, événements, etc.) de manière ludique et attractive. Nos solutions : formulaires de satisfaction, ou de jeux marketing et outils d’aide à la vente (catalogue interactif et configurateur 3D).

  • Big C - ELECTRONICS PURCHASING DIRECTOR

    2011 - 2013 HO CHI MINH CITY/VIETNAM – 2013 TO: €468M – 8,000 employees – 35 stores.
    Hardline's perimeter : €40M TO, 90 suppliers, direct management of team of 10+ buyers, business analysts, merchandise planners and assistants and 150+ sales team.
    Full P&L responsibility (sales, profit, inventory). National and international reporting.
    Commercial strategy and financial budgets definition.
    Direct negotiation for strategical issues/suppliers/concepts.
    Monitoring of the performance improving processes, tools and KPI.
    Main achievements:
    TO increase: +71%, profit +89%, inventory under control.
    Suppliers’ profitability: +17%, improvement of price image: 100 index versus specialists.
    Delivery rate to stores: +25% increase, promotions centralisation and suppliers efficiency programme.
    Launch and deployment of BBAR digital new concept in 90% of stores.
    New recruitment and training programme for Sales team, Sales Director recruitment and management.

  • HIPERMERCADO LIBERTAD - HOMELINE PURCHASING DIRECTOR

    2008 - 2011 LIBERTAD – CORDOBA/ARGENTINA – 2011 TO: €400M – 3,400 employees – 20 stores.
    Homelines perimeter: €40M, 300 suppliers, 20+ team of buyers, business analysts, merchandise planners and assistants (including 7 buyers).
    Full P&L responsibility.
    Shared objectives and competition oriented management.
    Implementation of international negotiations/promotional actions.
    Main achievements:
    TO increase: +95%, profit +125%, inventory decrease -7 days.
    Purchasing team reorganisation in line with Category Management and commercial strategy.
    Creation/Management of Merchandise Planners Division.
    Recruitment and training of my successor, international talent detection.
    Optimisation of logistics flows (cross-dock, picking, direct delivery, etc…).

  • Groupe Casino - INTERNATIONAL BUYER

    Saint-Étienne 2005 - 2008 EMC DISTRIBUTION - PARIS/FRANCE – 2007 TO: €200M - 700 employees.
    Categories TO: €15M, 60 suppliers, 450 global items. 1 assistant.
    TO increase: x3, new customers (Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, and Thailand).
    Categories: sports, camping, gardening accessories, Christmas decoration.
    Sourcing in Asia and Latin America, implementation of 2 international collections/year.

  • KONMAR SUPERSTORES - NON-FOOD PURCHASING & SUPPLY-CHAIN CONSULTANT

    2004 - 2005 AMERSFOORT/THE NETHERLANDS – 2005 TO: €300M - 500 employees – 44 stores.
    New concept and assortment definition.
    Grand opening of Konmar’s new concept Lekker and Laag.
    Logistics synergies France/The Netherlands.

  • Monoprix - HOMELINE COMMERCIAL GROUP MANAGER

    Clichy 2002 - 2004 MONOPRIX – TUNIS/TUNISIA – 2004 TO: €65M - 400 employees – 37 stores.
    Purchasing group manager: €6M TO, 50 suppliers, 400 items.
    Management of 7 people including 3 buyers.
    Reorganisation of Monoprix Purchasing Department including recruitment and training.
    Group project leader for Géant hypermarket opening.

  • Géant Casino - TOY BUYER & HOMELINE COMMERCIAL MANAGER

    Saint-Étienne 1999 - 2002 DISCO – MONTEVIDEO/URUGUAY – 2002 TO: €150M – 1,200 employees – 45 stores.
    Category perimeter: €1.5M, 40 suppliers, 1,200 SKUs.
    Toys, Christmas decoration & Car accessories.
    Management of 1 assistant. Improve of profitability and creation of direct import.
    Géant hypermarket opening, responsibility for Homeline P&L, management of team of 40+.

  • Géant Casino - SECTION MANAGER

    Saint-Étienne 1996 - 1999 GEANT CASINO – GROUPE CASINO - Bordeaux, Limoges, Brive (France).
    Non food categories management including ordering, displaying, inventory, supervising 2-5 employees.

Formations

