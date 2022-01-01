Retail
Cyrille BUVRY
Cyrille BUVRY
Levallois Perret cedex
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Swisslife
- Chargé de mission
Levallois Perret cedex
maintenant
SWISSLIFE
- Chargé de mission auprès des professionnels
Levallois Perret cedex
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Federale De Golf (Vichy)
Vichy
1994 - 1996
brevet d'état d'éducateur sportif 1er degré
Sapeurs Pompiers
Chauny
1993 - 1993
Brevet National des Premiers Secours
DDJS AISNE
Soissons
1992 - 1992
tronc commun
Lycée Gay Lussac
Chauny
1987 - 1990
BACCALAUREAT B (éco)
COLLEGE MARIE DE LUXEMBOURG
La Fere
1984 - 1987
Réseau
Dominique AUFFRET
Eric BLOQUET
Florentin BLANCHARD
Frederic LES VENDREDIS DE L'ENTREPRISE
Géraldine MAREST
Hannelore RIMA
Jean Christophe DEBON
Pierre-Alexandre MOUVEAU
Stephane GOILLOT
Vincent LOISON