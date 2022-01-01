Menu

Cyrille DELIRY

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Sorgem Evaluation - Financial advisory services manager

    2010 - maintenant - Company Valuation in different contexts (transactional, fiscal, restructuring and legal);
    - Business modeling such as DCF, introduction of intragroup royalties and management fees;
    - Intangible assets valuation, Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) and impairment tests;
    - Strategic and financial analysis : assistance in order to develop financial business plans;
    - Transaction services : assistance in the negotiation process ;
    - Litigation support and arbitration: writing reports on the assessment of financial damages in a wide range of contexts such as commercial disputes, industrial damages, unfair competition.

    Key clients: Unilever, Monceau Fleurs, Kiabi, Pages Jaunes, Carrefour, Paule Ka, SPIE, Ferrero, Omnium, Quick, Europa Corp, JCB, Nestlé, Soufflet, Exane, Vallourec, Free, Allianz, Manitou, PSG, Colgate, Hennesy, Fayolle, Total, BPI...

  • Akeance consulting - Senior consultant in restructuring and strategy

    2007 - 2010 - due diligence realization;
    - assisting finance departments in optimizing their operational and financial processes;
    - market analysis and financial modelling through the design of a business plan;
    - definition of a budget process / forecast;
    - assistance in the choice of an IT solution (reporting, consolidation, budget, BI);
    - working capital optimization.

    Key clients: Groupama, Gefco, CFT, Icade, Credit Agricole, BforBank

  • Thales - Financial controler

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2007 - monitoring the strategic business plan;
    - developing and implementing a Value Based Management model.

  • EDF - Trainee at financial department

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Achieving a benchmark between EDF Energy and EDF Distribution;
    Auditing an EDF investment model.

Formations

  • Université Paris IX - Dauphine

    Paris 2002 - 2007 Master 225 (bac +5)

    Ingenierie Financière (225) - Compétences acquises, disciplines abordées, activités annexes.

