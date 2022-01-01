Cyrille DELIRY

Sorgem Evaluation
- Financial advisory services manager
2010 - maintenant
- Company Valuation in different contexts (transactional, fiscal, restructuring and legal);
- Business modeling such as DCF, introduction of intragroup royalties and management fees;
- Intangible assets valuation, Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) and impairment tests;
- Strategic and financial analysis : assistance in order to develop financial business plans;
- Transaction services : assistance in the negotiation process ;
- Litigation support and arbitration: writing reports on the assessment of financial damages in a wide range of contexts such as commercial disputes, industrial damages, unfair competition.
Key clients: Unilever, Monceau Fleurs, Kiabi, Pages Jaunes, Carrefour, Paule Ka, SPIE, Ferrero, Omnium, Quick, Europa Corp, JCB, Nestlé, Soufflet, Exane, Vallourec, Free, Allianz, Manitou, PSG, Colgate, Hennesy, Fayolle, Total, BPI...
Akeance consulting
- Senior consultant in restructuring and strategy
2007 - 2010
- due diligence realization;
- assisting finance departments in optimizing their operational and financial processes;
- market analysis and financial modelling through the design of a business plan;
- definition of a budget process / forecast;
- assistance in the choice of an IT solution (reporting, consolidation, budget, BI);
- working capital optimization.
Key clients: Groupama, Gefco, CFT, Icade, Credit Agricole, BforBank