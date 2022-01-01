Cyrille FIRINO MARTELL

Mes compétences :
Distribution
Grande distribution
HTTP
Entreprises
P&G
Asnières-sur-Seinemaintenant
L'Oréal
- Senior Key Account Manager
PARIS2012 - maintenant- In charge of Garnier and Gemey Maybelline Brands for Leclerc (115 MM€ TO).
- Responsible of 4P, TO and P&L.
- Design, agreement and execution of a Action Plans.
- Management of 3 people
Procter&Gamble
- Trade Marketing
Asnières-sur-Seine2011 - 2012- In charge of Oral Care P&G Commercial Strategy (90MM€ TO - Oral B & Fixodent).
- Define, design and deliver plans to improve sell fundamentals (assortment, shelving,
promotion).
- Manage multi distribution network (DPH – PEM – Electro – E-commerce).
- Analyse, define and design plans of long term initiatives
Procter&Gamble
- Unit Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine2010 - 2011- Responsible of 200 stores - South East of France (100 MM€ TO).
- Improve and sustain in store sell fundamentals (distribution, shelf, promotion).
- Management (recruitment, training, evaluation, energize) of 15 reports: 9 reps + 5 merchandisers.
Procter&Gamble
- Key Account Manager Grooming and Oral Care, Carrefour
Asnières-sur-Seine2007 - 2009- In charge of Beauty categories (80 MM€ TO - Gillette & Oral B).
- Responsible of annual negotiation: assortment, merchandising & promotions.
- Design, agreement and execution of a Join Business Plan.
- Best in class innovation launches
Procter&Gamble
- Customer Business Development
Asnières-sur-Seine2005 - 2007- Responsible of 40 HM-SM customers (20 MM€ TO) / Lille France
- Improve sell fundamentals, sells and execute plans in a win-win approach.