Menu

Cyrille FIRINO MARTELL

Asnières-sur-Seine

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Distribution
Grande distribution
HTTP

Entreprises

  • P&G

    Asnières-sur-Seine maintenant

  • L'Oréal - Senior Key Account Manager

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant - In charge of Garnier and Gemey Maybelline Brands for Leclerc (115 MM€ TO).
    - Responsible of 4P, TO and P&L.
    - Design, agreement and execution of a Action Plans.
    - Management of 3 people

  • Procter&Gamble - Trade Marketing

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2011 - 2012 - In charge of Oral Care P&G Commercial Strategy (90MM€ TO - Oral B & Fixodent).
    - Define, design and deliver plans to improve sell fundamentals (assortment, shelving,
    promotion).
    - Manage multi distribution network (DPH – PEM – Electro – E-commerce).
    - Analyse, define and design plans of long term initiatives

  • Procter&Gamble - Unit Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2010 - 2011 - Responsible of 200 stores - South East of France (100 MM€ TO).
    - Improve and sustain in store sell fundamentals (distribution, shelf, promotion).
    - Management (recruitment, training, evaluation, energize) of 15 reports: 9 reps + 5 merchandisers.

  • Procter&Gamble - Key Account Manager Grooming and Oral Care, Carrefour

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2007 - 2009 - In charge of Beauty categories (80 MM€ TO - Gillette & Oral B).
    - Responsible of annual negotiation: assortment, merchandising & promotions.
    - Design, agreement and execution of a Join Business Plan.
    - Best in class innovation launches

  • Procter&Gamble - Customer Business Development

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2005 - 2007 - Responsible of 40 HM-SM customers (20 MM€ TO) / Lille France
    - Improve sell fundamentals, sells and execute plans in a win-win approach.























    автозапчасти для иномарок

Formations

Réseau