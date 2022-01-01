Menu

Cyrille QUÉMIN

LONDON

En résumé

As a software engineer I am known to be dynamic, a fast learner. I look for new technical challenges. I like when work is done well and I am known for my can-do attitude. My current knowledge of the android platform help me to dive in the other popular mobile platform (iOS and windows Mobile)

Mes compétences :
Android
Javascript
Maven 2
Websphere
Tomcat
Hibernate
JSF/JSP/Struts/Hibernate
JavaCC
JAVA
C/C++
Spring
Eclipse
Robotium
AJAX
Struts
Jenkins/xUnit
J2EE
CVS
SVN
SQL Server
UML 2.0
Merise
Parser / Analyser / code generator
Eclipse Plugins development
Oracle 10g
GIT
SQL lite
Gradle
Continuous integration
Automated tests
Code review
Mobile application architecture
Team leading

Entreprises

  • Yoti - Head of mobile

    2015 - maintenant

  • Lampkicking - Mobile Lead / Senior Android Engineer

    2014 - maintenant

  • Gamesys - Senior Android Engineer

    2013 - 2014

  • Kwarter - Android engineer

    2012 - 2013

  • Sopra Group - Junior Architect

    Paris 2007 - 2012

Formations

