Cyrille QUÉMIN

As a software engineer I am known to be dynamic, a fast learner. I look for new technical challenges. I like when work is done well and I am known for my can-do attitude. My current knowledge of the android platform help me to dive in the other popular mobile platform (iOS and windows Mobile)



Mes compétences :

Android

Javascript

Maven 2

Websphere

Tomcat

Hibernate

JSF/JSP/Struts/Hibernate

JavaCC

JAVA

C/C++

Spring

Eclipse

Robotium

AJAX

Struts

Jenkins/xUnit

J2EE

CVS

SVN

SQL Server

UML 2.0

Merise

Parser / Analyser / code generator

Eclipse Plugins development

Oracle 10g

GIT

SQL lite

Gradle

Continuous integration

Automated tests

Code review

Mobile application architecture

Team leading