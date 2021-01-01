Menu

Cyrille ROY

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
agile
Architecture
Architecture WEB
Conception
Conception objet
DevOps
Git
Hibernate
J2EE
JAVA
Java j2ee
MongoDB
NoSQL
REST
SOA
Spring
SVN
TDD
Web

Entreprises

  • Salesforce.com - Senior Software Developer

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant

  • Best Of Media - Senior backend developer

    2011 - 2014 Senior Developer
    Best Of Media

    Privately Held; 51-200 employees; Online Media industry

    January 2011 – Present (11 months) Grenoble Area, France

    Best Of Media Group is in the top 5 technology web sites in US with Tom's Hardware, Tom's guide and Tom's games
    http://www.tomshardware.com/
    Our team is building a scalable, robust and generic backend end platform based on cloud and search technologies to ensure the best user experience on our web sites.
    We are using agile methodologies to meet the user needs, coordinate between the different FE teams, and ensure the best quality on our products.

    Agile Methodologies, SOA, Rest, TDD, devops, JMS , Spring, MongoDB, python, mvn, git, svn

  • Kekloo / prestation pour THALES - Developer

    2010 - 2010 developer
    Kelkoo

    Privately Held; Internet industry

    2010 – Present (less than a year)

    migrating datacenter out of yahoo.
    front end developer on Public Web Site for 1 months.
    backend tdd developer on SEM for 9 months

    Methodology: Scrum, bdd, tdd, blue / green deployment
    Tools: mvn, svn, Continous Integration (Hudson)
    Static code analysis tools: sonar, findbugs, checkstyle.
    RESTFull ws
    Frameworks: Hibernate / Spring

  • Yahoo! - Developeur / prestation pour THALES

    PARIS 2008 - 2010 2 years

    working on backend webservice for http://answers.yahoo.com

    Continous integration (Hudson) including Static code analysis tools (FindBugs, PMD, Coverity), Agile Process (Scrum)

  • THALES - D3S (GRENOBLE) - Ingénieur développement J2EE

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2011 Je suis en charge du pôle de compétences Open source. Dans ce cadre je m’occupe d’animer le pôle pour échanger et capitaliser avec l’ensemble de nos collaborateurs. De plus j’interviens également sur des missions de conseil en J2EE.

    - presentation agile 2010 (summary): http://agile-grenoble.org/programme#s01_3

    - presentation agile 2010 (pdf): http://agile-grenoble.org/lib/exe/fetch.php?hash=de1a3b&media=http%3A%2F%2Fagile-grenoble.org%2F_media%2Fag2010%253Apresentations%3Aagilegrenoble2010-s01_3_tdd_legacy12_final.pdf

    - le site du cara: http://clubagile.org/

  • Electronic Data Transfert - Responsable J2EE

    2004 - 2007 Veille technologique.
    Encadrement d'équipe et recrutement des ingénieurs Java.
    Gestion de la relation cliente pour les applications Web.
    Conception, réalisation et installation d'un logiciel de dématérialisation de facture.
    Support et Evolution des applications existantes dans le domaine du WEB-EDI pour des comptes de la Grande Distribution.

  • Focal - groupe Osiatis - Ingénieur Développement J2EE

    2000 - 2004 Mission d'architecture et de développement pour différents clients dans le domaine de la recherche (Xerox, France Telecom R&D) ainsi que pour des clients industriels (EDF, Schneider Electric).

Formations

Réseau