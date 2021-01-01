Cyrille ROY

Mes compétences :
agile
Architecture
Architecture WEB
Conception
Conception objet
DevOps
Git
Hibernate
J2EE
JAVA
Java j2ee
MongoDB
NoSQL
REST
SOA
Spring
SVN
TDD
Web
Entreprises
Salesforce.com
- Senior Software Developer
PARIS2014 - maintenant
Best Of Media
- Senior backend developer
2011 - 2014Senior Developer
Best Of Media
Privately Held; 51-200 employees; Online Media industry
January 2011 – Present (11 months) Grenoble Area, France
Best Of Media Group is in the top 5 technology web sites in US with Tom's Hardware, Tom's guide and Tom's games
http://www.tomshardware.com/
Our team is building a scalable, robust and generic backend end platform based on cloud and search technologies to ensure the best user experience on our web sites.
We are using agile methodologies to meet the user needs, coordinate between the different FE teams, and ensure the best quality on our products.
migrating datacenter out of yahoo.
front end developer on Public Web Site for 1 months.
backend tdd developer on SEM for 9 months
Methodology: Scrum, bdd, tdd, blue / green deployment
Tools: mvn, svn, Continous Integration (Hudson)
Static code analysis tools: sonar, findbugs, checkstyle.
RESTFull ws
Frameworks: Hibernate / Spring
Yahoo!
- Developeur / prestation pour THALES
PARIS2008 - 20102 years
working on backend webservice for http://answers.yahoo.com
Continous integration (Hudson) including Static code analysis tools (FindBugs, PMD, Coverity), Agile Process (Scrum)
THALES - D3S (GRENOBLE)
- Ingénieur développement J2EE
Courbevoie2007 - 2011Je suis en charge du pôle de compétences Open source. Dans ce cadre je m’occupe d’animer le pôle pour échanger et capitaliser avec l’ensemble de nos collaborateurs. De plus j’interviens également sur des missions de conseil en J2EE.
2004 - 2007Veille technologique.
Encadrement d'équipe et recrutement des ingénieurs Java.
Gestion de la relation cliente pour les applications Web.
Conception, réalisation et installation d'un logiciel de dématérialisation de facture.
Support et Evolution des applications existantes dans le domaine du WEB-EDI pour des comptes de la Grande Distribution.
Focal - groupe Osiatis
- Ingénieur Développement J2EE
2000 - 2004Mission d'architecture et de développement pour différents clients dans le domaine de la recherche (Xerox, France Telecom R&D) ainsi que pour des clients industriels (EDF, Schneider Electric).
Formations
Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier (St Martin D'Heres)