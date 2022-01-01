I, M Prof Daniel Wils am a renowned scientist with expertise in toxicology and nutrition in the agro-industry domain, including life science, biology-physiology, food and pharma applications.



As the global expert in Nutrition and Toxicology for the Roquette Group, I have participated in the drawing up of the nutrition strategy of the company and elaboration of the organization and structure of the nutritional sciences. For 20 years I have been participating in the writing of more than 30 scientific papers and 20 patents that help promoting the Roquette group as a leader in nutrition worldwide.

As a senior scientist, I have been contributing to the nutritional plans that support the sales development in animal and human nutrition, and in the pharma business. I have developped customer-oriented skills from the innovative idea to the scientific project conducted with a pragmatic approach.



Recognized a good pedagogue I have been appointed a part time Professor of University in nutritional sciences. I am implicated in the University of Artois in developing the teachings and the university scientific events.



Before, as the head of the Biology and Nutrition Department of Roquette, I developed laboratory methodologies and techniques useful in the characterization of the biological properties of the company’s ingredients.

I did a lot of science under contract with universities, research organisms and private outsourced companies. My willingness to publish the results in scientific journals allows Roquette to communicate in conferences, in scientific events and with big customers to support the development of the business.



Thanks to my rich character I have developped very good competencies in the management of human ressources. Applying non violent communication rules I adopt a leadership behavior to reach identified objectives for the promotion of the company.



Creative pragmatic, (active) listening to customers, researchers and people in the streets...



Mes compétences :

Nutrition

Excipient

Toxicologie

Petfood

Glucides

Fibres alimentaires

Métabolisme

Goût sucré