David LE MENAHEZE
Ajouter
David LE MENAHEZE
L'ISLE SUR LA SORGUE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Déménagement
International
Relocation
Entreprises
INTERDEAN
- Responsable Grands Comptes
2006 - maintenant
LDE
- Commercial
2001 - 2005
2eme BUREAU
- Commercial
1997 - 2001
Formations
Centre International De Formation À La Vente Et À La Négociation Commerciale
Paris
1994 - 1996
BTS Action commerciale
Lycée Les Pierres Vives
Carrieres Sur Seine
1991 - 1993
Baccalauréat B
Réseau
Alexandre MONNIER
Amélie WILCKEN
Anne-Carole ZAQUIN
Bénédicte LE MÉNAHÈZE
David PITTER
Didier BLOMET
Gérald CHIRON
Helene FURLAN
Sabrina CAMES
Stéphanie LE ROY-BARRÉ
