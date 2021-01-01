Retail
David URVOIS
David URVOIS
AULNAY SOUS BOIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Management
Internet
Pabx
Entreprises
LGSI
- Gérant
2015 - maintenant
BRITEL
- PDG
2015 - maintenant
Dolmen IT
- Gérant
2010 - maintenant
Dans le cadre de son développement, les équipes Dolmen s'étoffent en permanence avec de nouveaux talents. Si le commerce, le marketing vous tente : n'hésitez pas !!
COLT
- Sales Manager
2003 - 2010
LandTel France
- Commercial
1999 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESC BRETAGNE
Brest
1996 - 1999
Management & vente
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale
Brest
1994 - 1996
Université Rennes 1
Rennes
1992 - 1994
Lycée Saint Louis
Chateaulin
1989 - 1992
Baccalauréat C
Réseau
Aymeric DU CREST DE VILLENEUVE
Cyriaque LAIR
Franck ZERBIB
Frederic BEAUGRAND
Frederic SAUVAGET
Gilles CALVEZ
Marie BALIGOUT
Philippe HERTER
Sebastien LE COZ
Thomas GUERVENO