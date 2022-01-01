Menu

Dejan MILOJKOVIC

STAINS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Stains dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Lotus domino
Veeam Backup
Kaspersky Administration Kit
Symantec Ghost
Symantec Backup Exec
Exchange 2007,2010,2013
Certification ITIL
Certification PRINCE 2
ThinPrint Solution
Vmware view 4.1
Stockage Compellent
Microsoft Windows Server 2003 & 2008&2012
Microsoft Windows Seven,8 .1
Wyse Device Manager
Appsense Management Suite
Virtualisation Poste de travail
VMware ESXi 4.1& 5.1
Landesk Managent Suite
VmWare Vsphere 5.1
Stockage CMC

Entreprises

  • Agglomeration PlaineCommune (93) - Expert Systèmes /Messagerie/Virtualisation

    2009 - maintenant Au sein du service infrastructure d’une DSI Mutualisée de l’Agglomération Plaine Commune regroupant 8 Villes (Aubervilliers, Epinay, L’ile St-Denis, Saint-Denis, la Courneuve, Pierrefitte, Stains et Villetaneuse), j’exerce les taches suivantes :
    • Chef de projet :
    • Mise en place d’une nouvelle solution d’anti-spam (solution Vaderetro)
    • Mise en place d’une nouvelle solution firewall (Juniper)
    • Etude et mise en place d’une solution migration messagerie Lotus vers Exchange 2007&2010 (solution ELOSI)
    • Etude et installation des clients légers et virtualisation d’application et poste de travail (structure VMware, client légers Wyse et logiciel gestion APPSENSE)
    • Mise en place solution de sauvegarde serveur virtuel (Veeam Backup)

    • Gestion et administration
    • Gestion et administration serveur Domino (plus de 1500 comptes) création de compte, installation client notes et gestion serveur BlackBerry (plus de 70 mobiles)
    • Gestion d’une structure de messagerie Exchange 2007
    • Administration du parc de serveur plus de 100 serveurs virtuels (configuration, installation et déploiement serveurs fichiers, AD etc…)
    • Installation et configuration serveur d’impression centralisée avec plus de 250 imprimantes
    • Support
    • Niveau (n+1) pour le Centre de service au niveau hardware et software
    • Pour le service Exploitation au niveau des serveurs et logiciels tiers
    • Pour l’utilisateur final (logiciels bureautiques, messageries et logiciels tiers)

  • Société CIVIS (75) - Administrateur Systèmes Réseaux

    2008 - 2009 En charge de la supervision de la structure réseau et système de l’entreprise avec les missions suivantes :
    •Gestion de la solution VMware ESX, administration du système composé de plus de 10 serveurs virtuel (Windows 2003 AD, Terminal serveur etc.…)
    •Audit et réorganisation du plan d’adressage IP de l’entreprise
    •Gestion des mises à jour (Microsoft via WSUS, antivirus via Symantec Console Center)
    •Gestion des sauvegardes
    •Gestion des serveurs AD, réplication et stratégie de groupe
    •Gestion des clients légers (configuration d’une centaine de platines Axel)
    •Gestion parc informatique plus de 100 pc, 20 imprimantes réseaux.
    •Assistance aux utilisateurs

  • Communauté d’Agglomération Val de France (95) - Administrateur Systèmes Réseaux

    Haguenau 2007 - 2008 Au sein d’une infrastructure composée de 22 sites (Bibliothèques, Piscines, Maison Emploi, Justice et bâtiments technique et administratif) j’occupais les fonctions suivantes :
    •Gestion du parc informatique 220 pc (pc et portable) 13 serveurs (11 Windows 2003 Serveur dont 4 Active Directory), gestion des utilisateurs, des réplications intersites ainsi que des stratégies de groupe (GPO).
    •Gestion des sauvegardes
    •Gestion et déploiements d’applications (Création de master)
    •Administration de la messagerie Exchange 2003
    •Administration de la sécurité de l’infrastructure (filtrage Web, Anti Spamming, gestion mise à jour Microsoft, administration et déploiement de la solution antivirale Kaspersky)
    •Supervision du réseau et de l’interconnexion des différents sites avec le site central, modification des Switch HP en prévision de l’installation de la Voix Sur IP
    •Support aux utilisateurs au niveau des logiciels tiers et suite bureautique (Office 2003 et 2007)

  • National Instruments France (93) - Administrateur Systèmes Réseaux Télécommunication

    2002 - 2007 Au sein d’une société internationale j’avais pour mission :
    •Gestion du parc informatique 150 pc (pc et portables), 5 serveurs (Windows 2003 Serveur) configuration, installation, dépannage et mise à jour hardware et software.
    •Gestion du parc téléphonique d’un PABX Alcatel 4400 ainsi que de 150 postes Alcatel (4035,4020, 4010)
    •Gestion de la flotte de mobiles, se composant d’une cinquantaine de téléphones, achats, renouvellement des contrats ainsi que le passage d’Orange Vers SFR pour arriver à une gestion de flotte.
    •Administration du serveur de messagerie Lotus (version 6.5.3) gestion des comptes, création de groupes installation du client notes sur les postes, etc.
    •Administration du serveur Active Directory gestions des comptes, créations de groupes, utilisateurs, stratégie de groupe etc.
    •Support de niveau I et II aux utilisateurs finaux ainsi que sur le matériel informatique
    •Installation réseau Wifi dans les salles de formations ainsi que dans l’entreprise
    •Gestion du budget informatique, achats pc, serveurs, imprimantes, photocopieurs etc.

  • Mairie de Clichy (92) - Technicien Micro/Réseaux

    1999 - 2002 •Administration du parc informatique se composant de 500 pc ainsi que de 12 serveurs
    •Installation du réseau en fibre optique inter bâtiments et utilisation d’équipements Cisco (4600, 3600)
    •Préparation des cahiers de charge pour l’achat de matériel informatique (imprimantes, serveurs, pc et portables)
    •Support Help desk aux utilisateurs sur divers logiciels (Microsoft et logiciel tiers base oracle)

  • Automatismes et Systèmes (94) - Technicien en Electronique

    1996 - 1999 •Gestion du parc informatique, 50 pc et 3 serveurs
    •Gestion de la base qualité au niveau du support
    •Formation des utilisateurs finaux aux différents produits
    •Installation des caisses enregistreuses informatisée (déplacement dans toute la France)

Formations

Réseau