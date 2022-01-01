Retail
Delettre ROBIN
ISLE JOURDAIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PROLAINAT Groupe ANDROS
- Directeur usine
2007 - maintenant
LES DELICES DE NINON
- Directeur production
2005 - 2006
LES DELICES DE NINON
- Directeur R&D - Qualité
2003 - 2005
LES DELICES DE LA TOUR Groupe UNILEVER
- Responsable AQ/SHE
1999 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Agronomique ENSAT
Toulouse
maintenant
Réseau
Christophe JARIEL
Damien HUSSENOT
Herve LEJEUNE
Jean-Baptiste AYPHASSORHO *
Karine THIERS
Laure LOUSTAU
Nadia OUAKRIM
Philippe LHOSTE
Thibault SPIESSER