Delphine ARRANZ

Mes compétences :
Consumer Insight
Sensory analysis
People Management
Project Management
Innovation
Product development
Entreprises
Danone
- Group Leader Sensory and consumer science Europe
Paris2013 - maintenantDefine consumer strategy & organize research surveys for main project in Europe (Dairy division)
Animate local manager team and develop consumer centric mindset across R&D Europe team
Danone
- Group leader R&D Dairy France
Paris2006 - 2012Lead & animate R&D team in charge of brands (petit gervais, taillefine, velouté, innovation, les 2 vaches).
Co build R&D strategy (innovation & renovation plan) with marketing
Deliver projects through coleadership with marketing
Danone
- Consumer Science : team manager packaging
Paris2004 - 2006Create, develop & organize the consumer team dedicated to packaging
Danone
- Consumer manager : new consumer methods
Paris2000 - 2004Coordinate quali and quanti ad hoc researches
manage 2 PhD in consumer methods
L'Oréal
- Sensory analysis manager
PARIS1999 - 2000Organize and plan sensory studies for R&D (skin care & make up)
Animate sensory training for marketing, R&D and indutrial team
L'Oréal
- Qualitative studies manager
PARIS1995 - 1998Develop new consumer methods based on observation
Manage qualitative studies for R&D (moderate focus group, individual interviews)