Delphine ARRANZ

Paris

Mes compétences :
Consumer Insight
Sensory analysis
People Management
Project Management
Innovation
Product development

Entreprises

  • Danone - Group Leader Sensory and consumer science Europe

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Define consumer strategy & organize research surveys for main project in Europe (Dairy division)
    Animate local manager team and develop consumer centric mindset across R&D Europe team

  • Danone - Group leader R&D Dairy France

    Paris 2006 - 2012 Lead & animate R&D team in charge of brands (petit gervais, taillefine, velouté, innovation, les 2 vaches).
    Co build R&D strategy (innovation & renovation plan) with marketing
    Deliver projects through coleadership with marketing

  • Danone - Consumer Science : team manager packaging

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Create, develop & organize the consumer team dedicated to packaging

  • Danone - Consumer manager : new consumer methods

    Paris 2000 - 2004 Coordinate quali and quanti ad hoc researches
    manage 2 PhD in consumer methods

  • L'Oréal - Sensory analysis manager

    PARIS 1999 - 2000 Organize and plan sensory studies for R&D (skin care & make up)
    Animate sensory training for marketing, R&D and indutrial team

  • L'Oréal - Qualitative studies manager

    PARIS 1995 - 1998 Develop new consumer methods based on observation
    Manage qualitative studies for R&D (moderate focus group, individual interviews)

Formations

