Delphine BERTRAND

Etudiante en deuxième année (ESC2), programme grande école à Groupe Sup de Co, La Rochelle.
Présidente d'une association d’œnologie et de gastronomie, je souhaite me tourner professionnellement vers le secteur des vins et spiritueux.
Je suis donc actuellement à la recherche d'une stage de 6 mois pour pouvoir en découvrir d'avantage.
Student in second years (ESC2) in the business school "Sup de co La Rochelle";
President of an association of oenology and gastronomy, I wish to turn professionally to the sector of the wines and spirits.
I am thus currently in search of a 6 months internship to be able to discover more of the environment of this sector.
Mes compétences :
Prestashop
Sphinx
Microsoft Office