Delphine BERTRAND

Etudiante en deuxième année (ESC2), programme grande école à Groupe Sup de Co, La Rochelle.



Présidente d'une association d’œnologie et de gastronomie, je souhaite me tourner professionnellement vers le secteur des vins et spiritueux.



Je suis donc actuellement à la recherche d'une stage de 6 mois pour pouvoir en découvrir d'avantage.



✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎✎



Student in second years (ESC2) in the business school "Sup de co La Rochelle";



President of an association of oenology and gastronomy, I wish to turn professionally to the sector of the wines and spirits.



I am thus currently in search of a 6 months internship to be able to discover more of the environment of this sector.



Mes compétences :

Prestashop

Sphinx

Microsoft Office