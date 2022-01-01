Menu

Delphine BERTRAND

PAUILLAC

En résumé

Etudiante en deuxième année (ESC2), programme grande école à Groupe Sup de Co, La Rochelle.

Présidente d'une association d’œnologie et de gastronomie, je souhaite me tourner professionnellement vers le secteur des vins et spiritueux.

Je suis donc actuellement à la recherche d'une stage de 6 mois pour pouvoir en découvrir d'avantage.

Student in second years (ESC2) in the business school "Sup de co La Rochelle";

President of an association of oenology and gastronomy, I wish to turn professionally to the sector of the wines and spirits.

I am thus currently in search of a 6 months internship to be able to discover more of the environment of this sector.

Mes compétences :
Prestashop
Sphinx
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution - Chef de Secteur Stagiaire GMS

    PAUILLAC 2015 - maintenant Développement de l'APEROL SPRITZ et du PROSECCO RICCADONNA en grande et moyenne surface

  • Orphelinat Narayan Seva (Indonésie) - Volontaire

    2014 - 2014

  • Association OTH (OENO TERRE HAPPY) - Présidente

    2013 - 2015 Club faisant partie du Bureau des Arts du Groupe Sup de CO, La Rochelle

    - Pôles Œnologie, Gastronomie, Escape (Boisson Energisante)
    - Organisation d’événements autour du vin, spiritueux, gastronomie (Dégustations, soirées)
    - Promotion et développement de « Escape »
    - Management d'équipe : 3 responsables + 16 membres répartis au sein des pôles

  • Killarney Riding Stable (Irlande) - Guide Équestre dans le parc national de Killarney

    2013 - 2014

  • Le Mans Events - Stagiaire conception du BOOK Upside (Guide sur la ville du Mans)

    2013 - 2013 Agence de communication « Le Mans Events » (Le Mans)
    - Prospection client
    - Suivi clientèle

  • Association "A-MUSEE-VOUS" - Vice-présidente

    2012 - 2013 - Organisation d’une sortie culturelle. Thème : Patrimoine et gastronomie
    - Budget : 1900 € / Co-Management : 3 personnes
    - Mécénat à hauteur de 200 € destiné au Château de Chenonceau
    - Participation bénévole à l’activité de l’Association « Tourisme et loisirs 53 »

  • Concept restauration - Caissière

    2012 - 2012 Caissière sur l'événement "Le Mans Classic" (Circuit des 24h du Mans)

  • Société des courses de chevaux (SASO) - Caissière PMU et PMH

    2012 - 2013 Vacataire Chez « S.A.S.O » (Société des courses de chevaux) (Sarthe, 72)
    Caissière PMH et PMU (occasionnellement dimanche et jours fériés)

  • Celio* - Stagiaire

    Saint Ouen 2012 - 2012 - Vente
    - Accueil et renseignement des clients

  • Carrefour Market - Chargé d'inventaire

    Massy 2011 - 2011

  • Association CINESPRIT - Trésorière

    2011 - 2012 Association créée en première année d'IUT Technique de commercialisation qui avait pour but d'emmener des enfants défavorisés au cinéma à plusieurs reprises.

  • Gîte du Mazet - Employé polyvalente

    2011 - 2011 - Accueil Clientèle,
    - Serveuse
    - Service Entretien

Formations

  • Groupe Sup De Co La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2013 - maintenant

  • IUT Technique De Commercialisation De LAVAL (Le Mans)

    Le Mans 2011 - 2013

  • Lycée Notre Dame De Sainte Croix (Le Mans)

    Le Mans 2008 - 2011 Baccalauréat

