Delphine BOUCEY

Thaon Les Vosges2015 - maintenantKey Responsibilities for 4 legal entities - 3 different CLA:
Business Partnering
• Work closely with business and functional leaders, as well as employees to ensure effective HR support across all areas of the Human Resources remit. region and possess business acumen
• Provide meaningful input to the Annual Operating Plan and Strategic Plan
• Demonstrate current knowledge of contemporary trends in HR
• Build trusting relationships with key business customers
Labour Employee Relations
• Understand the business culture and employee mindset to assist leadership in balanced decision making.
• Support line managers in ensuring that performance and conduct issues are addressed in line with the disciplinary and / or performance improvement processes.
• Assist line managers in identifying and addressing employee grievances and concerns at an early stage to prevent them escalating into major issues.
• Lead the implementation of the Honeywell Positive Employee Relations - PER - process ensuring that action plans are developed and executed in line with key findings of the PER process.
Staffing
• Work with internal customers to understand current and future staffing requirements
• Provide end to end support through all stages of the staffing process, resulting in timely appointment of high calibre individuals, taking cognisance of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment and Employment Equity requirements
• Work closely with the Staffing and Compensation and Benefits Centre of Excellence, to ensure all staffing processes are followed and employment offers are aligned with C & B guidelines
Learning
• Work closely with business leaders and managers within own client group to determine learning and development needs aligned with business plans and requirements.
• Promote learning and development opportunities with employees, ensuring full awareness of different resources and learning opportunities available to employees
• Promote the up-take of e-learning and "blended" learning within client group.
Talent Management
• Ensure effective utilisation of Honeywell Talent Management and Performance Management tools and processes, particularly the performance management and Management Resource Review process in order to:
• Identify top talent, and ensure appropriate development and remuneration, maximising employee potential and minimising retention risks
• Identify performance concerns and support line managers in implementing Performance Improvement Plans to address sub-standard performance
Compensation and Benefits
• Demonstrate thorough understanding and application of compensation and benefits principles, concepts, practices, and standards
• Demonstrate knowledge of industry practices
• Have oversight of the annual salary planning process providing advice and guidance to managers, ensuring deadlines met and differentiation for performance
• • Understand the employment market within the region, as well as have an awareness of the key competitors for talent
Dachser
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
La Verrie2012 - 2014Environnement multi-sites - effectif 1000 collaborateurs – 23 agences
• Conseil auprès des managers et opérationnels, les aider dans leurs prises de décision et accompagnement dans la mise en œuvre de solutions RH,
• Garante du respect de la réglementation,
• Maintien de la fluidité du dialogue social (préparation et participation DP, CE, CHSCT –relation IRP),
• Soutien le développement des compétences (recrutement, formation, gestion de carrières)
Veolia Propreté
- RRH
Paris2011 - 2012Activité assainissement - Supervision service ressources humaines et paie: 4 sociétés - 600 collaborateurs ETP
Coordination dossiers RH, administration du personnel et paies et garante du respect des règles de droit social
Support et conseil juridique en droit social auprès des opérationnels
Gestion des pré-contentieux et contentieux juridiques Pilotage formation régionale
Veolia Propreté
- Adjointe au RRH, puis RRH
Paris2007 - 2010Activité nettoyage industriel et multiservices - Coordination dossiers RH et administration du personnel des 8 agences et garante du respect des règles de droit social
Support et conseil juridique en droit social auprès des opérationnels
Gestion des pré-contentieux et contentieux juridiques (négociations individuelles et litiges prud'homaux)
Gestion de restructurations sociales (climat social sur site, négociations mobilités et départ...)
Participation à l'animation des IRP (réunions, élections professionnelles)
NAO
Pilotage formation régionale
Suivi des AT et MP (contentions de sécurité sociale et tarification taux AT)
Mise en place de pratiques d’optimisation financières des rh : contrats aidés et subventions
Recrutement
Administration du personnel : fiabilisation des contrats de travail, des procédures rh, DOETH
Veolia Water
- Chargée de Ressources Humaines
Paris2003 - 2006Développement d’une démarche compétences, Recette logiciel de gestion des compétences, Construction de parcours de progression professionnelle
Mise en place DIF, Pilotage création parcours d’intégration des nouveaux embauchés