Diane DALKOWSKI

-
Alstom Transport
- Project Quality & Safety Manager
Production |
2018 - maintenant
-
Alstom Transport
- RAMS Engineer
2016 - 2018
-
Thales
- RAMS / Quality engineer
Courbevoie
2013 - 2016
-
Thales Communications & Security
- Trainee in the field of Quality & Dependability
Cholet (49300)
2012 - 2012
- Study of the internal standard and suggestions of improvement for the work package managers ;
- Dependability studies for software systems (FMEA, SHARD, SFTA, ...).
-
ALiSa.D
- Metrology project manager
2011 - 2012
Metrology project manager for the M.I.N.D. project (Industrial Metrology and Normalization for Asbestos Removal) in collaboration with the firm aLiSa.D located in Douai-Dorignies, France.
- Appraisal of current dust measuring means (the TEM method : Transmission Electron Microscopy and the PCM method : Phase-Contrast Microscopy) ;
- Optimization and possible development of the current dust measuring means.
-
Merlin Gerin Loire (from the Schneider Electric Group)
- Temporary in the field of Quality-Safety-Environment
2011 - 2011
Temporary work (2 weeks) at Merlin Gerin Loire (from the Schneider Electric Group), in Saumur, France.
- Quality-Safety-Environment Manager : daily following of the accidents, near-accidents, hazardous situations and health care, occupational safety and health training for new employees.
- Optimization of a quality control process for the SM6-24 kV parcels. FMECA Process studies (for the current process and for the new one), creation of the new control means requirement specifications for the supplier, ergonomic resettlement of the workstation for the integration of the new control means (precision scales and a bar-code reader).
-
Merlin Gerin Loire (from the Schneider Electric Group)
- Trainee in the field of Quality-Safety-Environment
2011 - 2011
Training (19 weeks) at Merlin Gerin Loire (from the Schneider Electric Group), in Saumur (France).
- Creation of a new computer form of the Single Document integrating Safety Risk Assessment and Significant Environmental Aspects (SEA).
- Process and Product Quality Assurance Manager (PPQA) for the SM6 area : study of client claims, study of the Manufacturing Return Rate (MDR) and of the Plant Return Rate (PRR), management in teams.
- In the frame of the resettlement of the « NEW SM6 » production line : support for the FMECA study, analysis of safety risks and writing of new working manuals (instruction manuals and working standards).
- Manager of the campaign for the prevention of RSI (Repetitive Strain Injuries) : setting up of PRAP trainings (prevention of risks due to physical activity), OSHA study for the workstations, ergonomic improvement actions for the workstations.
- Creation of waste recycling sheets for the 16 recycling networks of the company.
-
Coenmans Recyclage Industriel (CRI), Béthune, France
- Safety project manager in Occupational Health and Safety
2010 - 2011
In the framework of a student project (6 students) at the Ecole des Mines de Douai, with the firm Coenmans Recyclage Industriel,
- creation of safety instructions,
- creation of a risk analysis for existing activities and new ones,
- creation of a safety action plan.
-
AGH University of Science and Technology, Cracow, Poland
- Trainee in the field of Quality, Safety and Environment
2010 - 2010
Training at the Faculty of Mining and Geoengineering. Study of the following 4 laboratories :
- laboratory of microbiology,
- laboratory of soil and rock studies,
- laboratory of hydrology and hydraulics in geoengineering,
- laboratory of blasting and environmental protection.
In these 4 laboratories, creation and up-dating of QES documents :
- operating instructions,
- safety instructions,
- risk analyses.
-
Valeo Electrical and Engine Systems, Angers, France
- Trainee in Quality
2009 - 2009
Translation, creation and updating of quality documents :
- from French to English (FMEA, control plans)
- from French to Polish (operating instructions).