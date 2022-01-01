Didier JOSET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Colombes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Fascinated by new technologies with a strong learning ability, and demonstrating a solid experience in project and multicultural team management. A dynamic team leader, able to bring energy required to motivate team members to meet objectives.
Mes compétences :
Information Technologies
ITIL
Market analysis
TRIZ
Video coding
Project management
Innovation management
Feasibility study
Networks and Information system
Oracle SQL
Matlab
Signal Processing
SAP
SAP Material Management
Gestion de projets internationaux
SAP Human Resource
Leadership
Gestion de projet
Information Technology