Didier JOSET

Paris

En résumé

Fascinated by new technologies with a strong learning ability, and demonstrating a solid experience in project and multicultural team management. A dynamic team leader, able to bring energy required to motivate team members to meet objectives.

Mes compétences :
Information Technologies
ITIL
Market analysis
TRIZ
Video coding
Project management
Innovation management
Feasibility study
Networks and Information system
Oracle SQL
Matlab
Signal Processing
SAP
SAP Material Management
Gestion de projets internationaux
SAP Human Resource
Leadership
Gestion de projet
Information Technology

Entreprises

  • Accenture - Responsable TMA

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Projet et rôle : Responsable de la tierce maintenance applicative du SIRH pour TOTAL (Solution SAP HCM).

    Activités managériales :
    • Responsable de l’équipe de maintenance (4 analystes onshore, 20 personnes offshore : centre de développement basé en Inde (Hyderabad))
    • Participation à l’élaboration du contrat de maintenance (Définition des SLA, critères de catégorisation, et plan d’assurance qualité)
    • Interlocuteur principal avec le client (Direction des systèmes d’information et business)

    Activités opérationnelles :
    • Suivi financier (facturation de la maintenance évolutive) et suivi des KPI
    • Suivi du chantier de performance (Amélioration de la performance allant jusqu’à 95%)

  • Accenture - Responsable fonctionnel

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Projet et rôle : Responsable fonctionnel des processus d’évaluation de performance et de développement de carrière dans le cadre du projet de transformation et d’harmonisation du SIRH de TOTAL. Solution web basée sur un portail SAP ECC6.0 EhP5 et NAKISA V3

    Activités managériales :
    • Elaboration et ajustement du plan de charge de l’équipe (2 fonctionnels offshore à Hyderabad, 5 développeurs (onshore + offshore à Calcutta))

    Activités opérationnelles :
    • Organisation des ateliers de conception, rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles
    • Suivi des développements et organisation de renforts en Inde (10 semaines sur place par an)
    • Définition, réalisation et suivi des phases de tests
    • Assistance au démarrage auprès des utilisateurs finaux
    • Organisation du plan de bascule et de la reprise de donnée du processus de performance

  • CAE Inc. - Consultant ITIL pour un projet dans le cadre des études

    2011 - 2011 -Amélioration de services TI au sein du service Avion civil de l’entreprise CAE basée à Montréal.
    -Analyse des possibilités d’amélioration d’un processus de test et conduite du changement.
    -Documents de choix à la décision (Développement, analyse de rentabilité et de faisabilité).

  • Jacobs Engineering - Ingénieur junior

    Pasadena 2011 - 2011 - Étudier les solutions de mise en œuvre des équipements actifs réseau.
    - Participation à un marché de travaux de grande envergure se rapportant à la mise en œuvre d'un réseau de télécommunication industriel.
    - Choix des fournisseurs et élaboration des documents techniques.

  • Lactalis - Stagiaire administratif et comptable

    Laval 2010 - 2010 - Analyser et faire évoluer le système de facturation interne.
    - Élaboration des standards de facturation et mise à jour des bases de données associées.
    - Adoption d’une facturation en accord avec la réalité.

  • Institut des Mécaniques des Fluides de Toulouse - Assistant de recherche

    2009 - 2009 - Contribution à un projet de recherche sur l'étude de l’ébullition en micro gravité.
    - Caractérisation et perfectionnement d’un circuit permettant le contrôle en température d’une matrice de micros éléments chauffants.

Formations

  • ÉTS Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2011 - 2012 Maitrise

    - Concentration Technologies de l'information : Gestion des services TI, Traitement et systèmes de communication vidéo et vocale, Sécurité de l’internet, Base de données multimédias
    - Gouvernance des TI : Management d’équipes, Stratégie et analyse de marché, Choix tactiques et opérationnels, Analyse de faisabilité, Gestion des connaissances pour l’innovation

  • Ecole Centrale D'Electronique ECE

    Paris 2009 - 2011 - Spécialisation Télécoms et Réseaux : Traitement numérique du signal, Téléphonie mobile 2G et 3G, Réseaux informatiques (ICP, VLAN, VPN)
    - Option Ingénierie d’affaires : Techniques de vente, Phoning, Marketing, Simulation de ventes, Droits des affaires

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2007 - 2009 - Spécialisation Techniques instrumentales : Electronique, Informatique et Physique de base

