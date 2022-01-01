Didier LANCELLE

-
Securite civile base de Cannes
- Instructeur Mob
2017 - maintenant
-
Securite civile - Base hélicoptère de Montpellier
- Instructeur MOB
2014 - 2017
-
Sécurité civile
- Instructeur region sud est mécanicien opérateur de bord
2009 - maintenant
-
Sécurité civile
- Base hélicoptère Perpignan
2006 - 2013
inondations var 2010..chez moi.
-
Sécurité civile
- Mécanicien opérateur de bord
2004 - maintenant
-
ALAT
- Instructeur MVAVT ALAT(chef de brigade)
2001 - 2004
-
Alat
- MVAVT COUGAR ET PUMA
1992 - 2004
e
-
ALAT
- Mebma en piste PUMA
1985 - 1992