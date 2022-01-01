Menu

Didier LECLUSE

Issy les Moulineaux

Leading Cisco’s Strategic Partner operations for Commercial and SMB segments in the EMEA Theatre, my role encompasses overall accountability for $200+ Million partner operations, strategy and planning, as well as advocating the transformational impact of networking technologies to the region’s political and business leaders.

I have joined Cisco in year 1997 with principal focus on New Service Providers in charge of creating their Network Infrastructure and defining their Sales GTM strategy.
I have then started SubSaharan Emerging Africa (based in Johannesburg, South Africa) in 1998, in charge of establishing partnerships, building a Sales team and establishing Cisco subsidiaries in key countries (nominated as the Best Middle East Africa and Russia Country Manager in 2004) before being appointed as a Regional Sales and Business Manager for Strategic Partners in Middle East and Africa from 2006 to 2012 in charge of developping Multinational partnerships across the region (Winner of the Emerging Market Business Development Manager of the year Award in 2006)

Prior to joining Cisco, I held Sales and Management roles in other IT companies in France and abroad.

At the moment I am based in Nice (France) and also have a residence in Paris (France) and in Johannesburg (South Africa).



• Strategic Alliances and Partnerships
• Business/GTM Modeling and Execution
• Management of Sales teams.
• International Exposure


Channels and Alliances
Business GTM Modeling and Execution
Management of Sales teams
Vente
Business development
Management

  • CISCO - Commercial Lead Strategic Partners EMEA

    Issy les Moulineaux 2012 - maintenant Worlwide Manufacturer of Telecommunication Networks.
    Development of key Strategic Partners (incl Dimension Data and IBM) in the Commercial and SMB space in EMEA via :
    * Strong Planning at EMEA and Country Level.
    * Follow up and Execution including :
    * Partner Enablement
    * Account Mapping/Joint Account Planning
    * Demand Generation Campaigns
    * Programs adoption
    * Funnel/Forecast Reviews
    * QBR ;
    * Management of Cisco PAMs (20) and Partner Sales Leaders
    Total business generated by my partners grew to 210M$ (35% yoy growth in FY14)

  • CISCO - Director Strategic Partners MEA

    Issy les Moulineaux 2006 - 2012 Worlwide Manufacturer of Telecommunication Networks.
    Development of Dimension Data, Wipro, Orange Business Services, IBM and various solution partners in the Middle East and Africa.
    -Management of a virtual team of Cisco Channel Managers.
    -Alignment of our partners with the local Cisco teams in order to optimize the coverage of the region in terms of technologies, sales and delivery teams (3 year Rolling Plan)
    -Organization and Follow up on joint account planning sessions.
    -Close Monitoring of the pipeline and bookings on a weekly basis.
    -Total business generated by my partners in FY11 was 160M$.

  • CISCO - COUNTRY MANAGER

    Issy les Moulineaux 1998 - 2005 Worlwide Manufacturer of Telecommunication Networks.
    Based in Harare, Zimbabwe then Johannesburg, South Africa.
    -Responsible for the sales to the Service Provider,Public Sector, Enterprise and Commercial markets.
    -Management of the Sales team (20 people)
    -Sales grew from 4M$ in FY98 to 51 M$ in FY05 by
    -Increasing the Channel Coverage (One-Tier and 2-Tiers) and assigning agressive targets to them.
    -Building a Cisco team and Focusing Cisco Account Managers on large Service Provider and Public Sector opportunities
    -Increasing the Education of the market by putting in place a communication plan (incl Seminars) and increasing Partner Training and Certification
    -Opening Regional Offices (Western and Eastern Africa , Nigeria.)
    -Selling Cisco Premium and making the market adopt IP strategies.

    Winner of the Africa Manager of the year Award in FY02 and of the Russia and Middle East Country Manager of the year Award in FY04.
    Member of the Corporate Council on Africa committee, NEPAD ICT committee and of the Presidential Advisory Council in Senegal.

  • CISCO - Account Manager-Service providers

    Issy les Moulineaux 1997 - 1998 Worlwide Manufacturer of Telecommunication Networks.
    Responsible for the sales (infrastructure, internal needs and resale) to Alternate Service Providers in France (CEGETEL & SIRIS)
    -Revenue grew from 0 to 12M$ in 1 year
    Winner of the Golden Dagger Award in FY98 (Largest deal ever won in France).

