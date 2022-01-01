Didier LECLUSE

Leading Cisco’s Strategic Partner operations for Commercial and SMB segments in the EMEA Theatre, my role encompasses overall accountability for $200+ Million partner operations, strategy and planning, as well as advocating the transformational impact of networking technologies to the region’s political and business leaders.



I have joined Cisco in year 1997 with principal focus on New Service Providers in charge of creating their Network Infrastructure and defining their Sales GTM strategy.

I have then started SubSaharan Emerging Africa (based in Johannesburg, South Africa) in 1998, in charge of establishing partnerships, building a Sales team and establishing Cisco subsidiaries in key countries (nominated as the Best Middle East Africa and Russia Country Manager in 2004) before being appointed as a Regional Sales and Business Manager for Strategic Partners in Middle East and Africa from 2006 to 2012 in charge of developping Multinational partnerships across the region (Winner of the Emerging Market Business Development Manager of the year Award in 2006)



Prior to joining Cisco, I held Sales and Management roles in other IT companies in France and abroad.



At the moment I am based in Nice (France) and also have a residence in Paris (France) and in Johannesburg (South Africa).







Specialities :

• Strategic Alliances and Partnerships

• Business/GTM Modeling and Execution

• Management of Sales teams.

• International Exposure





Mes compétences :

Channels and Alliances

Business GTM Modeling and Execution

Management of Sales teams

Vente

Business development

Management