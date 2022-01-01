Menu

Didier LESPAGNOL

Lestrem

Agroalimentaire
Gestion de projet
Gestion de la production
Amélioration continue
Production

  • ROQUETTE - Engineering manager

    Lestrem 2005 - maintenant Investing 50 million CNY / year for plant improvement or capacity increase
    Put in place standard of construction and of equipment
    Manage starch integration project including electricity production (above 400 million CNY)
    Project example : NG compression, warehouse, purification line, WWT, packaging line
    I do all the investment with 50 person local team that I recruted and head office support

  • ANDROS - Industrial development manager

    BIARS SUR CERE 2001 - 2005 Full commissioning to production department include administrative work
    Construction of 1000 T frozen storage with IQF freezer
    Building of 500 kg COD/d waste water treatment plant
    Creation of production line for juice, jam, fruit puree, chestnut realized with local equipment
    I increase the product range widen with low investment

  • ANDROS - Fruit dessert plant manager

    BIARS SUR CERE 1999 - 2001 Construction of 2000 sq. meter industrial building and 600 sq. meter office&housing
    Settling and start up of 2.3 millions USD machine investment
    Direct management of 30 person team and hiring of all employee
    Supply and purchase of raw fruits and dry material (16 millions CNY/year)
    Delivery to 8 cities
    I create a fruit dessert plant with high seasonal activity in country side area with local resources

  • DANONE - Production Engineer

    Paris 1997 - 1999 Shift leader for 40 person on a 130 000 t/year unit
    Animation of 2 packaging lines yield at 84%
    16 million FF investment in a fully automised incubation room

  • AMORA - Process Engineering

    1995 - 1997 Introduce new process material. Investment : 9 million FF
    Maille sauces unit team leader (4 person)
    Reach 4.8% raw material losses compare to 5.45% previous year. So a million FF benefit

  • DANONE - Shanghai - Production manager assistant (C.S.N.E.)

    1994 - 1995 Plant operating manual setting and 50 workers training
    The production increase to 32% in a year

