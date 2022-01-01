Didier LESPAGNOL

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Gestion de projet
Gestion de la production
Amélioration continue
Production
Entreprises
ROQUETTE
- Engineering manager
Lestrem 2005 - maintenantInvesting 50 million CNY / year for plant improvement or capacity increase
Put in place standard of construction and of equipment
Manage starch integration project including electricity production (above 400 million CNY)
Project example : NG compression, warehouse, purification line, WWT, packaging line
I do all the investment with 50 person local team that I recruted and head office support
ANDROS
- Industrial development manager
BIARS SUR CERE2001 - 2005Full commissioning to production department include administrative work
Construction of 1000 T frozen storage with IQF freezer
Building of 500 kg COD/d waste water treatment plant
Creation of production line for juice, jam, fruit puree, chestnut realized with local equipment
I increase the product range widen with low investment
ANDROS
- Fruit dessert plant manager
BIARS SUR CERE1999 - 2001Construction of 2000 sq. meter industrial building and 600 sq. meter office&housing
Settling and start up of 2.3 millions USD machine investment
Direct management of 30 person team and hiring of all employee
Supply and purchase of raw fruits and dry material (16 millions CNY/year)
Delivery to 8 cities
I create a fruit dessert plant with high seasonal activity in country side area with local resources
DANONE
- Production Engineer
Paris1997 - 1999Shift leader for 40 person on a 130 000 t/year unit
Animation of 2 packaging lines yield at 84%
16 million FF investment in a fully automised incubation room
AMORA
- Process Engineering
1995 - 1997Introduce new process material. Investment : 9 million FF
Maille sauces unit team leader (4 person)
Reach 4.8% raw material losses compare to 5.45% previous year. So a million FF benefit
DANONE - Shanghai
- Production manager assistant (C.S.N.E.)
1994 - 1995Plant operating manual setting and 50 workers training
The production increase to 32% in a year