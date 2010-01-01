Didier MASSE

General Manager & Financier
Expert in Excel, SAP, Oracle, XPPS.
Skilled in SQL & Excel VBA
Mes compétences :
Automobile
Automotive
contrôleur financier
DAF
Directeur Financier
DSI
Manager
Oracle
Plasturgie
SAP
Entreprises
Faurecia
- UK CFO
2012 - maintenant
Faurecia
- Country CFO
2006 - 2012- Merge in 1st Jan 2010 the three legal entities in one
- Handle all public relationships as Proxy holder and local deputy of the Managing Director (located in Nanterre-France).
- Put in place a financial shared service for 3 legal entities. Train & keep employees on board in a very high competition environment
- Manage the banks in all aspects and specifically regarding the contracts of financing, cash pooling & hedging
- Manage with local authorities to get the permit of production for a new factory
- Finalise the negotiations with Ministry of Economy regarding the incentives granted by the Slovak State
- Put in place the group policy in every aspect and follow up its application