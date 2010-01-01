Menu

Didier MASSE

FRADLEY

General Manager & Financier
Expert in Excel, SAP, Oracle, XPPS.
Skilled in SQL & Excel VBA

Automobile
Automotive
contrôleur financier
DAF
Directeur Financier
DSI
Manager
Oracle
Plasturgie
SAP

  • Faurecia - UK CFO

    2012 - maintenant

  • Faurecia - Country CFO

    2006 - 2012 - Merge in 1st Jan 2010 the three legal entities in one
    - Handle all public relationships as Proxy holder and local deputy of the Managing Director (located in Nanterre-France).
    - Put in place a financial shared service for 3 legal entities. Train & keep employees on board in a very high competition environment
    - Manage the banks in all aspects and specifically regarding the contracts of financing, cash pooling & hedging
    - Manage with local authorities to get the permit of production for a new factory
    - Finalise the negotiations with Ministry of Economy regarding the incentives granted by the Slovak State
    - Put in place the group policy in every aspect and follow up its application

