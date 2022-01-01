Menu

Didier MORADIELLOS

PRAGUE

En résumé

Bonjour,

Ayant une carriere professionnelle majoritairement tournée vers l international mon profil est en anglais, si toutefois vous voulez me contacter en francais pour toute mission de deploiement de la solution Ariba (SAP) n hésitez pas.
Présentation et recommandation sur mon profile linkedin:
https://cz.linkedin.com/pub/didier-moradiellos/3/49a/510

Mes compétences :
Outsourcing
Management
Gestion de projet
Chaine logistique
ARIBA

Entreprises

  • Genpact - Project Manager - Ariba Workstream Lead at GENPACT (Contractor)

    2016 - maintenant Supported Client: Nexans world's second largest manufacturer of cables
    Global Ariba P2O deployment including: APAC, Europe and SAM-NAM: 17 countries via 3 delivery service centers.
    Provide direction to the project team & sign-off on all deliverables
    Ensure management commitment
    Ensure availability of resources and their active participation in the project
    Review the project progress
    Resolve issues which may have escalated upwards
    Point of contact for overall deployment
    Collating and reporting project status to senior management
    Providing standards, methodologies
    Managing project documentation (including risk registers, schedules, incident logs etc.)
    Responsible for day-to-day project management
    Distributes projects documentation at wrap up
    Day to day coordination with P2P solution vendor

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Procurement Consultant France and MENA at EY

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2016 Procurement deployment Lead including adoption and improvement processes for France and MENA regions (Middle East and North Africa)
    Deployment and implementation of Verian Technologies, an e-S2P tool.
    Business analysis
    Design and change management
    Trainings

  • SABMiller - Ariba Global Deployment Lead (Contractor)

    Zug 2015 - 2015 In charge of the deployment of different hubs (CZ, PL, UK, India, Vietnam and Africa)
    Kick-off meetings with key country users
    Training to country on Ariba Sourcing and Contract Management functionality (Europe, LatAm, South Africa, USA)
    Prepare configuration for specific countries
    Contract Migration support
    User Acceptance Testing guidance
    Go-Live Preparation
    Support Legal on data improvement
    Global Design change request review and liaison with vendors
    Design deployment partner with Ariba US at Sunnyvale CA, USA

  • AstraZeneca - Ariba Supplier Enablement Lead, Ariba Trainer and Business Analyst (Contractor)

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - 2014 Ariba Supplier Enablement Lead Sweden S2P Programme . (Contractor)
    S2P, supplier enablement and Business analyst
    Managing and implementing procurement solutions using Ariba, an SAP company.
    Directly involved into :
    - Change Process and Management.
    - Implementation and Deployment Process , APC catalogs.
    - User Acceptance Testing Process and Hypercare Management (Catalogs, Invoices, Invoice reconciliation, PR/PO creation, Templates and Non Catalog Items PRs).
    - Improvement Process
    - Ariba trainer for Procurement and financial teams, key users and champions within AstraZeneca (Sweden, India, UK and NAM) impacted approx 12 000 end users.
    - Supplier manager

  • Ariba Senior Consultant Freelance - Consultant - Project Manager

    2013 - maintenant Consultant experimented in:
    P2P/S2P deployment and implementation using Ariba's solutions (Downstream).
    Sourcing: E-Auction, reporting and contract management using Ariba's solutions (Upstream).
    Business analyst and Business transformation
    Outsourcing implementation and deployment (process flows, risk management, business process mapping, transition process and transfer knowledge process)
    Team management and Supervisor
    Sourcing consultant for Central Europe (Wood and Metal Industry, Services).

    Supported Client:
    Pasaban (Sourcing deployment project)
    Solten (Business improvement and management)
    Astrazeneca (Supplier enablement, S2P deployment, Business support - More details below)
    SABMiller (Ariba Sourcing Deployment Lead)

  • Ariba - Project Manager On Demand Downstream and Functional Consultant EMEA

    Sunnyvale 2012 - 2013 Project Manager On Demand Downstream and Functional Consultant EMEA for Ariba.

    Consultant in charge of implementing Ariba’s Procure-to-Pay solutions for major accounts in the EMEA region being focus on scope, timeline, spent and risks.
    Managing several deployments at the same time, collaborating with multiple teams and working directly with customer onsite and offsite.
    Business process mapping, requirements gathering, process configuration, document process flows, change management are part of my deployment plan.

    >>Supported Clients:
    Neopost (Mailing solutions and Mailroom Equipment), is leading supplier of mailroom solutions globally, Direct presence in 19 countries, 800,000 customers in 90 countries, 5,500 employees.

    Rentokil Initial, is a major British business services group operating in the major economies of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Africa. The company has over 50,000 employees providing a range of support services in over 60 countries.

    NS (Nederlandse Spoorwegen), is the principal passenger railway operator in the Netherlands. NS handles 1.1 million passengers every day, with 4,800 scheduled trains.32,000 employees.

    ASML, is currently the largest supplier in the world of photolithography systems for the semiconductor industry. 9,300 employees.

    Goldfields, is one of the world’s largest South African gold mining firm with 49,700 employees.

  • Accenture - Superviseur Senior

    Paris 2005 - 2012 Leading and managing european teams for several territories across Europe, Asia and South America in logistic services, financial services and operations and for HR services.

    >> Supported Clients:
    Olivetti, is an Italian manufacturer of computers, tablets, smartphones, printers and other business products such as calculators and fax machines. 1,570 employees.

    Emi Music, is a British multinational music recording and publishing company, and electronics device and systems manufacturing company. 5,500 employees

    Société Générale, is a French multinational banking and financial services company. 171,955 employees.

    Specialist on transition plans end-to-end: Recruitment and interviews, workshadowing on site, transfer of knowledge, transition period, stabilization of processes, trackings, team member evaluation, KPI, SLA, risk management, creation of controls charts, Operation Excellence methodology, 3x3

  • Mazars audit - Juriste

    Paris La Défense 2003 - 2005

  • LexisNexis - Analyste concurrentiel

    PARIS 2002 - 2002

  • ABV International - En charge des importations

    2000 - 2001

Formations

