Didier MORADIELLOS

-
Genpact
- Project Manager - Ariba Workstream Lead at GENPACT (Contractor)
2016 - maintenant
Supported Client: Nexans world's second largest manufacturer of cables
Global Ariba P2O deployment including: APAC, Europe and SAM-NAM: 17 countries via 3 delivery service centers.
Provide direction to the project team & sign-off on all deliverables
Ensure management commitment
Ensure availability of resources and their active participation in the project
Review the project progress
Resolve issues which may have escalated upwards
Point of contact for overall deployment
Collating and reporting project status to senior management
Providing standards, methodologies
Managing project documentation (including risk registers, schedules, incident logs etc.)
Responsible for day-to-day project management
Distributes projects documentation at wrap up
Day to day coordination with P2P solution vendor
-
EY (Ernst & Young)
- Procurement Consultant France and MENA at EY
Courbevoie
2015 - 2016
Procurement deployment Lead including adoption and improvement processes for France and MENA regions (Middle East and North Africa)
Deployment and implementation of Verian Technologies, an e-S2P tool.
Business analysis
Design and change management
Trainings
-
SABMiller
- Ariba Global Deployment Lead (Contractor)
Zug
2015 - 2015
In charge of the deployment of different hubs (CZ, PL, UK, India, Vietnam and Africa)
Kick-off meetings with key country users
Training to country on Ariba Sourcing and Contract Management functionality (Europe, LatAm, South Africa, USA)
Prepare configuration for specific countries
Contract Migration support
User Acceptance Testing guidance
Go-Live Preparation
Support Legal on data improvement
Global Design change request review and liaison with vendors
Design deployment partner with Ariba US at Sunnyvale CA, USA
-
AstraZeneca
- Ariba Supplier Enablement Lead, Ariba Trainer and Business Analyst (Contractor)
Rueil-Malmaison
2014 - 2014
Ariba Supplier Enablement Lead Sweden S2P Programme . (Contractor)
S2P, supplier enablement and Business analyst
Managing and implementing procurement solutions using Ariba, an SAP company.
Directly involved into :
- Change Process and Management.
- Implementation and Deployment Process , APC catalogs.
- User Acceptance Testing Process and Hypercare Management (Catalogs, Invoices, Invoice reconciliation, PR/PO creation, Templates and Non Catalog Items PRs).
- Improvement Process
- Ariba trainer for Procurement and financial teams, key users and champions within AstraZeneca (Sweden, India, UK and NAM) impacted approx 12 000 end users.
- Supplier manager
-
Ariba Senior Consultant Freelance
- Consultant - Project Manager
2013 - maintenant
Consultant experimented in:
P2P/S2P deployment and implementation using Ariba's solutions (Downstream).
Sourcing: E-Auction, reporting and contract management using Ariba's solutions (Upstream).
Business analyst and Business transformation
Outsourcing implementation and deployment (process flows, risk management, business process mapping, transition process and transfer knowledge process)
Team management and Supervisor
Sourcing consultant for Central Europe (Wood and Metal Industry, Services).
Supported Client:
Pasaban (Sourcing deployment project)
Solten (Business improvement and management)
Astrazeneca (Supplier enablement, S2P deployment, Business support - More details below)
SABMiller (Ariba Sourcing Deployment Lead)
-
Ariba
- Project Manager On Demand Downstream and Functional Consultant EMEA
Sunnyvale
2012 - 2013
Project Manager On Demand Downstream and Functional Consultant EMEA for Ariba.
Consultant in charge of implementing Ariba’s Procure-to-Pay solutions for major accounts in the EMEA region being focus on scope, timeline, spent and risks.
Managing several deployments at the same time, collaborating with multiple teams and working directly with customer onsite and offsite.
Business process mapping, requirements gathering, process configuration, document process flows, change management are part of my deployment plan.
>>Supported Clients:
Neopost (Mailing solutions and Mailroom Equipment), is leading supplier of mailroom solutions globally, Direct presence in 19 countries, 800,000 customers in 90 countries, 5,500 employees.
Rentokil Initial, is a major British business services group operating in the major economies of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Africa. The company has over 50,000 employees providing a range of support services in over 60 countries.
NS (Nederlandse Spoorwegen), is the principal passenger railway operator in the Netherlands. NS handles 1.1 million passengers every day, with 4,800 scheduled trains.32,000 employees.
ASML, is currently the largest supplier in the world of photolithography systems for the semiconductor industry. 9,300 employees.
Goldfields, is one of the world’s largest South African gold mining firm with 49,700 employees.
-
Accenture
- Superviseur Senior
Paris
2005 - 2012
Leading and managing european teams for several territories across Europe, Asia and South America in logistic services, financial services and operations and for HR services.
>> Supported Clients:
Olivetti, is an Italian manufacturer of computers, tablets, smartphones, printers and other business products such as calculators and fax machines. 1,570 employees.
Emi Music, is a British multinational music recording and publishing company, and electronics device and systems manufacturing company. 5,500 employees
Société Générale, is a French multinational banking and financial services company. 171,955 employees.
Specialist on transition plans end-to-end: Recruitment and interviews, workshadowing on site, transfer of knowledge, transition period, stabilization of processes, trackings, team member evaluation, KPI, SLA, risk management, creation of controls charts, Operation Excellence methodology, 3x3
-
Mazars audit
- Juriste
Paris La Défense
2003 - 2005
-
LexisNexis
- Analyste concurrentiel
PARIS
2002 - 2002
-
ABV International
- En charge des importations
2000 - 2001