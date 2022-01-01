Didier PEYRONNY

Elaborer le cahier des charges des nouveaux projets avec le client

Participer à la conception du produit et à la détermination des essais

Choisir le procédé de fabrication, les machines, et les moyens de production

Modéliser (pétri) et concevoir les systèmes de production





Mes compétences :

Welding

Carbon steel

Stainless steel

Assembly Lines

Conveyor System

Nuclear Plant

Industrial Automation

Management of schedule and contract applications

rapid prototyping training

Bug Tracking System

Microsoft Office

Solidworks