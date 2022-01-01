Didier PEYRONNY

-
Fircroft pour TOTAL
- Ingénieur Matériel
2015 - 2017
Mai 2015-Avril 2017 Ingénieur Matériel, NDT, et Soudage via Fircroft pour TOTAL en ECOSSE.
Projet KAOMBO :Upper and Lower Riser Assembly : structure et pipeline avec des forgés, des moulés en environnement HS2 et en fatigue avec ECA : Engineering Critical Assessment. CTOD : Crack Tip Opening Displacement Tests, SSCT : Sulphide Stress Cracking Tests, FSFT :Full scale fatigue tests,...
Fév - Avr 2015 Ingénieur soudure expert via Gis-mic pour TOTAL au MYANMAR en Offshore.
Projet SIP : Pipes : Soudure hétérogène (Acier carbon / duplex, inox austénitiques).
Régitra pour IMECA
- Ingénieur soudure
2014 - 2014
Sept - Oct 2014 Ingénieur soudure expert via Régitra pour IMECA en CHINE.
Projet Bateau Pieter Schelte : Soudure hétérogène (Acier carbon, forgés, duplex, différents inox).
-2013-2014 -Until August via Anotech Energy for SAIPEM (ANGOLA)
In charge of the construction of 20 subsea structures 4 SOMs, 10 FLETs and 6 PLETs Project: KIZOMBA SATELLITES phase 2.
➢ Coordination of the fabrication.
➢ Design fabrication interface, constructability, design adaptation.
➢ Fabrication sequences, procedures, and detailed schedules for every structure.
Angola
- Ingénieur de production
2013 - 2014
2013-2014 Août, Project Engineer via Anothec pour SAIPEM en ANGOLA.
Projet Kizomba satellites phase 2 : Fabrication de sub sea structures : 4 SOMs : Step Over Module (ancres à succion), 10 FLETs : Flow Line End Terminaison, 6 PLETs : Production Lines End Terminaison.
Eiffage Construction
- Fabrication Manager
Velizy Villacoublay
2012 - 2013
Supervision of (jacket, piles, spider deck, helideck) for an offshore living quarter construction. OFON .
Design fabrication interface.
Welding engineering works, quality, dimensional and geometrical controls.
Advises for critical operations and schedule respect.
Eiffage Construction
- Representative
Velizy Villacoublay
2010 - 2011
Supervision of polar cranes construction for nuclear plant. EPR new generation.
French team management (mechanical and electrical engineers).
Adaptation of drawings.
Welding quality and geometrical controls.
Respect of schedule and contract applications.
Eiffage Construction
- Fabrication Manager
Velizy Villacoublay
2009 - 2010
Floodgate special construction 1600 Tones. 52 x17 x 10 m of thickness.
Infrastructures adaptation (cranes, civil engineering works, hangars).
Sequences construction, special equipments and tools.
Design adaptation according to the means of production.
Welding engineering works.
Subcontractors coordination.
Management of over 140 workers during the prefabrication phase.
Eiffage Construction
- Method and Welding Engineer
Velizy Villacoublay
2007 - 2009
Prefabrication of bridges and special structures.
Sequence assembly and welding.
Interface design fabrication.
Exceptional achievements:
Grande Ravine bridge (Réunion Island). Viaducs of La Savoureuse and La Lizaine.
Hatch equipment and Polar crane (Nuclear Plant for Finlande).
Transport containers for radioactive substances.
Access bridge to Mont St Michel (in going). La Vannelle (pivoting lock, in going).
Eiffage Construction
- Ingénieur de production
Velizy Villacoublay
2006 - 2013
Eiffage Construction
- Method Engineer
Velizy Villacoublay
2006 - 2007
Machines'design to improve the productivity.
Machine allowing the positioning, the blocking and the welding of blades with an integrated heating system by electrical plates. The whole on a pivoting frame.
Diaphragms prefabrication system for bridges.
Special equipment to machine a reactor building door in vertical position. 46T, Ø8650 mm.
All these machines are everyday in activities.
CNAM laboratory
- Applicated Research
2003 - 2004
Design of an interface between a mathematical modelisation characterizing the machines defaults and measurements by laser interferometer in goal to make a numerical auto correction of the machines defaults.
-
CNAM
- Mechanic & Developer
Paris
1999 - 2003
Erca-Formseal , R&D Department
Prototype for food packaging system.
Customer / supplier relations.
Ervor, Alstom, Bulher companies
Special compressors, laying of underground lines for Bangkok, production lines for chocolate industry.
Dagard Compagny
- Construction supervision
1997 - 1999
Main achievements:
Central cooking for Public Alimentation on Créta Island Greece.
Geant Casino supermarket in Biddgoch Pologna.
Danone factory for Ceriali near Milan Italia.
Dagard Compagny
- Design
1995 - 1997
Dagard Compagny
- Technician & Designer
1995 - 1999
Samen and Lacaux compagnies
- Special machines designer
1994 - 1995
Mechanism controlling shafts for cars.
Automation of loading platforms.
Conveyor system for handling operations.