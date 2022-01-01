Menu

Didier PEYRONNY

WISSEMBOURG

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Elaborer le cahier des charges des nouveaux projets avec le client
Participer à la conception du produit et à la détermination des essais
Choisir le procédé de fabrication, les machines, et les moyens de production
Modéliser (pétri) et concevoir les systèmes de production


Mes compétences :
Welding
Carbon steel
Stainless steel
Assembly Lines
Conveyor System
Nuclear Plant
Industrial Automation
Management of schedule and contract applications
rapid prototyping training
Bug Tracking System
Microsoft Office
Solidworks

Entreprises

  • Fircroft pour TOTAL - Ingénieur Matériel

    2015 - 2017 Mai 2015-Avril 2017 Ingénieur Matériel, NDT, et Soudage via Fircroft pour TOTAL en ECOSSE.
    Projet KAOMBO :Upper and Lower Riser Assembly : structure et pipeline avec des forgés, des moulés en environnement HS2 et en fatigue avec ECA : Engineering Critical Assessment. CTOD : Crack Tip Opening Displacement Tests, SSCT : Sulphide Stress Cracking Tests, FSFT :Full scale fatigue tests,...
    Fév - Avr 2015 Ingénieur soudure expert via Gis-mic pour TOTAL au MYANMAR en Offshore.
    Projet SIP : Pipes : Soudure hétérogène (Acier carbon / duplex, inox austénitiques).

  • Total - Ingénieur soudure, expert

    COURBEVOIE 2015 - 2017 Ingénieur Matériel, NDT, et Soudage via Fircroft pour TOTAL en : structure et pipeline avec des forgés, des moulés en environnement HS2 et en fatigue avec ECA : Engineering Critical Assessment. CTOD : Crack Tip Opening Displacement Tests, SSCT : Sulphide Stress Cracking Tests, FSFT :Full scale fatigue tests,...

  • Total - Ingénieur

    COURBEVOIE 2015 - 2015 soudure expert via Gis-mic pour TOTAL au MYANMAR en Offshore.
    Projet SIP : Pipes : Soudure hétérogène (Acier carbon / duplex, inox austénitiques).

  • Régitra pour IMECA - Ingénieur soudure

    2014 - 2014 Sept - Oct 2014 Ingénieur soudure expert via Régitra pour IMECA en CHINE.
    Projet Bateau Pieter Schelte : Soudure hétérogène (Acier carbon, forgés, duplex, différents inox).

  • Iméca (CHINA) - Welding Engineer

    2014 - 2014 Welding of heterogeneous material: Duplex, Austenitic stainless steel, Forged 460 Mpa, Carbon steel.
    Project: Pieter schelte.

    Welding Engineer Expert via Régitra for Iméca (CHINA)
    Welding of heterogeneous material: Duplex, Austenitic stainless steel, Forged 460 Mpa, Carbon steel.
    Project: Pieter schelte.


    -2013-2014 -Until August via Anotech Energy for SAIPEM (ANGOLA)
    In charge of the construction of 20 subsea structures 4 SOMs, 10 FLETs and 6 PLETs Project: KIZOMBA SATELLITES phase 2.

    ➢ Coordination of the fabrication.
    ➢ Design fabrication interface, constructability, design adaptation.
    ➢ Fabrication sequences, procedures, and detailed schedules for every structure.

  • SAIPEM (ANGOLA) - Ingénieur

    2014 - 2014 In charge of the construction of 20 subsea structures 4 SOMs, 10 FLETs and 6 PLETs Project: KIZOMBA SATELLITES phase 2.

    * Coordination of the fabrication. ;
    * Design fabrication interface, constructability, design adaptation.
    * Fabrication sequences, procedures, and detailed schedules for every structure. ;

  • SAIPEM (ANGOLA) - Ingénieur

    2013 - 2013 2014 -Until August via Anotech Energy for SAIPEM

  • Angola -  Ingénieur de production

    2013 - 2014 2013-2014 Août, Project Engineer via Anothec pour SAIPEM en ANGOLA.
    Projet Kizomba satellites phase 2 : Fabrication de sub sea structures : 4 SOMs : Step Over Module (ancres à succion), 10 FLETs : Flow Line End Terminaison, 6 PLETs : Production Lines End Terminaison.

  • Eiffage Construction - Fabrication Manager

    Velizy Villacoublay 2012 - 2013 Supervision of (jacket, piles, spider deck, helideck) for an offshore living quarter construction. OFON .
    Design fabrication interface.
    Welding engineering works, quality, dimensional and geometrical controls.
    Advises for critical operations and schedule respect.

  • Eiffage Construction - Representative

    Velizy Villacoublay 2010 - 2011 Supervision of polar cranes construction for nuclear plant. EPR new generation.
    French team management (mechanical and electrical engineers).
    Adaptation of drawings.
    Welding quality and geometrical controls.
    Respect of schedule and contract applications.

  • Eiffage Construction - Fabrication Manager

    Velizy Villacoublay 2009 - 2010 Floodgate special construction 1600 Tones. 52 x17 x 10 m of thickness.
    Infrastructures adaptation (cranes, civil engineering works, hangars).
    Sequences construction, special equipments and tools.
    Design adaptation according to the means of production.
    Welding engineering works.
    Subcontractors coordination.
    Management of over 140 workers during the prefabrication phase.

  • Eiffage Construction - Method and Welding Engineer

    Velizy Villacoublay 2007 - 2009 Prefabrication of bridges and special structures.
    Sequence assembly and welding.
    Interface design fabrication.

    Exceptional achievements:
    Grande Ravine bridge (Réunion Island). Viaducs of La Savoureuse and La Lizaine.
    Hatch equipment and Polar crane (Nuclear Plant for Finlande).
    Transport containers for radioactive substances.
    Access bridge to Mont St Michel (in going). La Vannelle (pivoting lock, in going).

  • Eiffage Construction - Ingénieur de production

    Velizy Villacoublay 2006 - 2013

  • Eiffage Construction métallique - Ingénieur production

    2006 - 2013 Eiffage Construction métallique 2006-2013 Principales réalisations :
    Viaduc de la Grande Ravine (Isle de la Réunion), Viaduc de La Savoureuse et de la Lizaine.
    Equipement Hatch et pont polaire (EPR Finlande).
    Conteneur (château) de transport et de stockage de produit radioactif pour TNI.

  • Eiffage Construction - Method Engineer

    Velizy Villacoublay 2006 - 2007 Machines'design to improve the productivity.
    Machine allowing the positioning, the blocking and the welding of blades with an integrated heating system by electrical plates. The whole on a pivoting frame.
    Diaphragms prefabrication system for bridges.
    Special equipment to machine a reactor building door in vertical position. 46T, Ø8650 mm.

    All these machines are everyday in activities.

  • CNAM laboratory - Applicated Research

    2003 - 2004 Design of an interface between a mathematical modelisation characterizing the machines defaults and measurements by laser interferometer in goal to make a numerical auto correction of the machines defaults.

  • CNAM - Mechanic & Developer

    Paris 1999 - 2003 Erca-Formseal , R&D Department
    Prototype for food packaging system.
    Customer / supplier relations.

    Ervor, Alstom, Bulher companies
    Special compressors, laying of underground lines for Bangkok, production lines for chocolate industry.

  • Dagard Compagny - Construction supervision

    1997 - 1999 Main achievements:
    Central cooking for Public Alimentation on Créta Island Greece.
    Geant Casino supermarket in Biddgoch Pologna.
    Danone factory for Ceriali near Milan Italia.

  • Dagard Compagny - Design

    1995 - 1997

  • Dagard Compagny - Technician & Designer

    1995 - 1999

  • Samen and Lacaux compagnies - Special machines designer

    1994 - 1995 Mechanism controlling shafts for cars.
    Automation of loading platforms.
    Conveyor system for handling operations.

Formations

  • Higher School Of Welding Works And Their Applications. ESSA

    International Welding Engineer, Higher school of welding works and their applications. ESSA.

  • Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers, Paris

    Ingénieur en Mécanique option production Automatisée

    2006 Ingénieur de l'Ecole Supérieure du Soudage et de ses Applications.
    2000 Formation SOLIDWORKS et prototypage rapide.
    1995 Formation CAO DAO à l'ENSAM de Clunny.
    1992 BTS Mécanique et Automatisme Industriel.
    1990 Bac Fl Construction mécanique, Mention Assez Bien.

  Ingénieur En Mécanique Option Production Automatisée. CNAM, Paris. (Paris)

    Paris 2000 - 2004

  • Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers

    Paris 1999 - 2003 Mechanical Engineer

    Automated Production Option. Conservatoire National des Arts and Métiers, (CNAM)

  • ESSA

    Solidworks and rapid prototyping training.

  • Higher National School Of Arts And Métiers (ENSAM Of Cluny).

    Training in design



    Training in design assisted by computer. Higher National School of Arts and Métiers (ENSAM of Cluny).

    1992 BTS “+ 2 degrees” Mechanical and Industrial Automation.

    1990 Bac “Technical high school diploma” F1 Mechanical Construction. Mark: Satisfactory.

    Phone: 00 33 6 82 97 54 01 GSM
    00 33 3 88 06 15 97
    Mail: didpey@gmail.com -

    CONSTRUCTION / PROJECTS
    (Welded Mech

  • Technical High School

    Mechanical Construction.

    1992 BTS “+ 2 degrees” Mechanical and Industrial Automation.

    1990 Bac “Technical high school diploma” F1 Mechanical Construction. Mark: Satisfactory.

    Phone: 00 33 6 82 97 54 01 GSM
    00 33 3 88 06 15 97
    Mail: didpey@gmail.com -

    CONSTRUCTION / PROJECTS
    (Welded Mechanical Construction Expert)
    23 years of experience
    (Design, Fabrication, Construction)


    Profess

Réseau