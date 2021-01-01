Didier REKKAL

With over 6 years’ experience in the international field I can rely on a 16 years professional experience.



I studied one year and then worked four years in UK followed by almost 2 years in Spain. During this period of time I was able daily to distinguish myself showing a great adaptability, flexibility and efficiency to face all kind of situations and some unexpected and difficult ones.

Back in Paris, I worked 3 years on an International level in a Pharmaceutical company. I did a backpacking trip touring most of Latin America in full autonomy this enabled to open up to the world by adapting myself to different cultures and way of lives and mentality. From today and since 2007 in Parker Olaer France I put into practice this rich human experience along with my international technical and language skills by fulfilling my current position of International Supply Chain Coordinator.



Of course I will be more than pleased to meet you to develop these topics and other aspects of my experience.

Best Regards





