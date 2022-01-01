Menu

Dominique MARCU

CERGY

En résumé

Progressive corporate management with broad-based achievements in holding consolidation, marketing structure, industrial re-engineering, team leading, corporate restructuring, financial planning, and risk management.

Specialist in international cooperation and developments in Asia, USA and Europe.

Effective negotiation and presentation skills.

Experienced team player, bringing enthusiasm and energy into group efforts.

Proficient in English and computer skills.

Over thirty years of experience in management, marketing and industry.

Entreprises

  • Innovative Consultancy & Marketing - Executive Director

    maintenant - Founding of the company,
    - Management of creative team,
    - Development of the customer base,
    - Marketing missions for various companies,
    - Implementation of OODRIVE in South-East Asia.

  • AERODYNE INTERNATIONAL Group - CEO and delegate Admlinistrator

    2002 - 2005 Creation of Holding and Group companies,
    Management of Group companies,
    Development of Group marketing strategy,
    Set up of a manufacturing company and factory in Mauritius,
    Follow-up of a South African based factory,
    Follow-up of a Joint Venture company in Malaysia (Kajang near Kuala Lumpur),
    Implementation of a Group finance and cost control structure (including the overseas factories),
    Development of the Group IT strategy and implementation of IT solutions.

  • Parachutes de France (Member of the Zodiac Group) - President and CEO

    1973 - 2002 From founding the company to Presidency.
    Member of the Zodiac Aeronautic Committee.
    Successful negociation of international contracts with governmental organizations and local Agents,

    Major achievements:
    Marketing:
    - Successful creation of a previously non existant business activity (sport parachutes and related items)
    - Founding of military products and of a new development strategy,
    - Founding and development of a Leading Paragliding branch,
    All above resulting in large sales development and profitable business,

    Intellectual and industrial property:
    - Management of International Trade Marks,
    - Management of international patents rights,
    - Management of international Internet Domain names,

    Technical and manufacturing:
    - Inspiring most of technical ideas and developments that transformed the old style sport parachute into a modern breathtaking activity with never seen before technical achievements,
    - Development of new leading military products and rejuvenation of the Zodiac Group military products,
    -Automated laser cutting and knife cutting systems selection and installation,
    - Manufacturing cost reduction,
    - Etc…

    IT:
    - Participation to the implementation of ERP solution (Movex),Definition of strategy and cooperation between Group companies, setting missions and tasks to the IT management,
    - Development of an integrated “on line” ordering system with intake of orders from the website and seamless automated integration into the manufacturing processes and plants, with consequences in terms of:
    - Order treatment time reduction (customer-centric organization),
    - Embedding of orders into the manufacturing management software, link with automated cutting and with the ERP
    - Administration cost reductions and improvement of global efficiency,
    - Development of Websites (French, English, Chinese),

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :