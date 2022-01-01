Dominique MARCU

Progressive corporate management with broad-based achievements in holding consolidation, marketing structure, industrial re-engineering, team leading, corporate restructuring, financial planning, and risk management.
Specialist in international cooperation and developments in Asia, USA and Europe.
Effective negotiation and presentation skills.
Experienced team player, bringing enthusiasm and energy into group efforts.
Proficient in English and computer skills.
Over thirty years of experience in management, marketing and industry.
Pas de formation renseignée