Menu

Dominique RAPHANEL

MARCY-L'ETOILE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

A dynamic, determined and goal-orientated individual with over 15 years of extensive international and multicultural management experience and with a multi-faceted expertise in piloting support operations.

- Operations Management: International experience in organizing, running & growing multilingual users’ support activities. Internet Online Operations, Community Support, Call Centre: Customer Service, Technical Support, Help desk & Vendors
- People Management: Lead & develop teams of up to 120 people +: Team managers, Team leaders, Support roles. Change Management in a context of merging & acquisition
- Continuous Improvement: Drive initiatives resulting in improving tools, systems, processes and quality
- Customer Satisfaction: With the NPS in mind, drive teams to deliver to the agreed objectives & delight customers
- Client relationship management: Communication, contractual objectives, service levels, reporting & budget
- Project Management: Management of organizational and technology projects

Languages: Fluent English & French, Business Italian

Specialties:
• Call centers production tools:
- Telephony ( CTI, IVR, ACD)
- CRM & ticketing tools (Siebel, Cameo, Apropos, SalesForce, Uservoice)
- Scheduling ( Totalview, TCS)
- Quality ( Witness)
- BI (Cognos)
• Change management
• Process improvement
• Tools optimization
• Best Practices
• Outsourcing (Onshore, Offshore, Vendors management)
• IT Services (ITIL Certified)
• Multi-sites, multilingual, multicultural & cross-functional teams management
• Social media, online advertisement and online behavior

Mes compétences :
Community Management
Externalisation
Outsourcing
ECommerce
Call center
Internet
Relation client
Ebusiness
Customer care
Offshoring
CRM
Vendor management
Project management
Performance management
Change Manager
Crossfonctionnel et multiculturel
Satisfaction clients
Workforce Management
Service clients
Team Leadership
IT operations
ITIL
Service desk
Helpdesk support
Centre de contacts
Social media
Team building
Customer experience
Customer services
Centres d'appels
Customer support
Operations manager
Wordpress
Online advertising
KPI
Reporting
Process improvement
Virtual team management
Metrics
Transition management
IT Service Management
Management de projets
Service Delivery
Team management
Analyse de données
Knowledge Management
Quality Management
Training
Anglo Saxon culture
Organisation matricielle
Executive reporting

Entreprises

  • BioMérieux - EMEA Service Delivery Manager

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2013 - maintenant

  • . eYeka - Head of Online Support

    Paris 2011 - 2013 - Dirige les opérations en ligne et des équipes multiculturelles basées en Europe et Asie venant en support à une communauté de 230 000 consommateurs créatifs
    - Industrialise le Support et guide les équipes dans le changement
    - Conduit des initiatives en vue d’améliorer les outils de Back-Office et le Front-Office
    - Optimise la communication aux consommateurs afin de booster l’activation (Newsletter, social media)
    - Met en place des Meilleures Pratiques afin d’améliorer la productivité, le service et la satisfaction des consommateurs et des clients

  • EC+S Consulting - Chargée de Mission

    2009 - 2010

  • SELLBYTEL - Responsable Développement Centres de Contacts

    2007 - 2008 - Accompagne des Grands-Comptes dans la définition de projet d'externalisation d’activités de centres de contacts: Service client, Customer care, support technique, help desk, télémarketing et vente
    - Coordonne la transition des projets jusqu’à leur mise en place

  • ACCENTURE - Dublin, Ireland - EMEA Operations Manager

    2001 - 2005
    - Pilote les Opérations Européennes d'un centre de contacts mondial 24x7 (1,2 M. contacts/an – 120 personnes sur Dublin)
    Planifie la production et l’affectation des ressources et des moyens techniques => atteinte /dépassement des SLAs
    Développe les programmes Qualité et « Voix du client » => améliore le taux de satisfaction clients de 25% et augmente du taux de résolutions immédiates de 18%
    - Encadre 7 managers + 5 fonctions support. Fédère les équipes autour des projets d’entreprise
    - Optimise la performance du service. Identifie et met en œuvre des leviers de réduction des coûts sur les effectifs résultant en + 33% taux de présence et – 20% taux de rotation du personnel
    - Gère la relation client à différents niveaux. Garantit la qualité des services managés par rapport aux obligations contractuelles et dans le respect des contraintes budgétaires. Contribue aux activités avant-ventes
    - Manage des projets. Contribue à la délocalisation d'activités offshore et à l’externalisation d’activités clients. Participe à l'implémentation de projets corporate (nouveau CRM, e-support, CTI). Conçoit et met en place 2 outils conçus localement et adoptés au niveau des opérations mondiales

  • JETFORM - Dublin, Ireland - Responsable Europe Support Technique

    1999 - 2001 - Développe, structure et pilote le département Support depuis sa création. Croissance de 6 à 19 collaborateurs en 2 ans
    - Elargit l'offre de services. Conception et lancement du support customisé
    - Manage des projets corporate: Implémentation du système CRM, Lancement du site e-support
    - Gère le budget de fonctionnement

  • COMPAQ - Dublin, Ireland - Superviseur Service Client

    1997 - 1999 - Encadre les ressources humaines (25 personnes): Recrutement, intégration, suivi des performances, planification, formation
    - Pilote le Service Clients et le Support Technique pour les marchés francophones
    - Conduit le projet d’externalisation d’une Hotline chez un prestataire de service aux Pays-Bas. Gère la relation/prestation de ce partenaire

  • NOVELL - Dublin , Ireland - Gestionnaire des programmes de Licensing

    1996 - 1997

  • CETELEM (Groupe BNP Paribas) - Lyon, France - Conseillère Clientèle

    1988 - 1996

Formations

  • HEC Montréal (Montréal (Québec))

    Montréal (Québec) 2006 - 2006 International Business Strategy & Marketing

  • Ecole De Management De Lyon (Ecully)

    Ecully 2005 - 2006 Major: B2B International Strategy & Marketing

  • Irish Management Institute (Dublin)

    Dublin 1998 - 2000 Diploma in Business & Management

Réseau