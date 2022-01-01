Dominique RAPHANEL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
A dynamic, determined and goal-orientated individual with over 15 years of extensive international and multicultural management experience and with a multi-faceted expertise in piloting support operations.
- Operations Management: International experience in organizing, running & growing multilingual users’ support activities. Internet Online Operations, Community Support, Call Centre: Customer Service, Technical Support, Help desk & Vendors
- People Management: Lead & develop teams of up to 120 people +: Team managers, Team leaders, Support roles. Change Management in a context of merging & acquisition
- Continuous Improvement: Drive initiatives resulting in improving tools, systems, processes and quality
- Customer Satisfaction: With the NPS in mind, drive teams to deliver to the agreed objectives & delight customers
- Client relationship management: Communication, contractual objectives, service levels, reporting & budget
- Project Management: Management of organizational and technology projects
Languages: Fluent English & French, Business Italian
Specialties:
• Call centers production tools:
- Telephony ( CTI, IVR, ACD)
- CRM & ticketing tools (Siebel, Cameo, Apropos, SalesForce, Uservoice)
- Scheduling ( Totalview, TCS)
- Quality ( Witness)
- BI (Cognos)
• Change management
• Process improvement
• Tools optimization
• Best Practices
• Outsourcing (Onshore, Offshore, Vendors management)
• IT Services (ITIL Certified)
• Multi-sites, multilingual, multicultural & cross-functional teams management
• Social media, online advertisement and online behavior
Mes compétences :
Community Management
Externalisation
Outsourcing
ECommerce
Call center
Internet
Relation client
Ebusiness
Customer care
Offshoring
CRM
Vendor management
Project management
Performance management
Change Manager
Crossfonctionnel et multiculturel
Satisfaction clients
Workforce Management
Service clients
Team Leadership
IT operations
ITIL
Service desk
Helpdesk support
Centre de contacts
Social media
Team building
Customer experience
Customer services
Centres d'appels
Customer support
Operations manager
Wordpress
Online advertising
KPI
Reporting
Process improvement
Virtual team management
Metrics
Transition management
IT Service Management
Management de projets
Service Delivery
Team management
Analyse de données
Knowledge Management
Quality Management
Training
Anglo Saxon culture
Organisation matricielle
Executive reporting