Dominique RAPHANEL

A dynamic, determined and goal-orientated individual with over 15 years of extensive international and multicultural management experience and with a multi-faceted expertise in piloting support operations.



- Operations Management: International experience in organizing, running & growing multilingual users’ support activities. Internet Online Operations, Community Support, Call Centre: Customer Service, Technical Support, Help desk & Vendors

- People Management: Lead & develop teams of up to 120 people +: Team managers, Team leaders, Support roles. Change Management in a context of merging & acquisition

- Continuous Improvement: Drive initiatives resulting in improving tools, systems, processes and quality

- Customer Satisfaction: With the NPS in mind, drive teams to deliver to the agreed objectives & delight customers

- Client relationship management: Communication, contractual objectives, service levels, reporting & budget

- Project Management: Management of organizational and technology projects



Languages: Fluent English & French, Business Italian



Specialties:

• Call centers production tools:

- Telephony ( CTI, IVR, ACD)

- CRM & ticketing tools (Siebel, Cameo, Apropos, SalesForce, Uservoice)

- Scheduling ( Totalview, TCS)

- Quality ( Witness)

- BI (Cognos)

• Change management

• Process improvement

• Tools optimization

• Best Practices

• Outsourcing (Onshore, Offshore, Vendors management)

• IT Services (ITIL Certified)

• Multi-sites, multilingual, multicultural & cross-functional teams management

• Social media, online advertisement and online behavior



