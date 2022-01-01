Dominique RIST

I have been with Clarins since 1983, initially as a beauty therapist, before moving to the Product Development and Marketing Department for six years. Following this I was a Treatment Training Director for 10 years before becoming Clarins International Director of Training and Treatment Development in 2003, succeeding Jacques Courtin Clarins, the founder of the Clarins company, with whom I had worked for many years, as the creator of the Clarins Treatments, Spa Treatments and Skin-Spa Treatments. In this capacity I have created and evolved over 100 Clarins treatments that are an integral part of the Clarins offer in Clarins institutes, Spas and Skin Spas all over the world.

I have also been intimately involved with the formulation, creation and marketing of Clarins and Clarins-Pro Products for over 20 years. I am currently International Director of Treatment Development for Clarins and My Blend worldwide and have been involved in many prestigious Clarins projects in Spas and Hôtels around the world, such as The Miraval Balance Spa with Clarins in Arizona, USA, and the Spa My Blend by Clarins at the Royal Monceau Palace in Paris, rebuilt and redesigned by Phillip Stark in 2011.

In addition to this I have extensive experience in public relations and have been interviewed many times for magazines such as Marie Claire, Votre Beauté, Femina and Santé Magasine, as well as television programs in Europe and Asia such as "Comment Ca Va Bien" with Stephane Bern, Dabou Babou and France 3. I have also organized and spoken in many conferences for Clarins in Europe, the USA and Asia and have written and co-written several Clarins books and publications.

I am currently interested in designing and setting up wider spa treatment environments that involve providing medical, psychological and sporting offers and support within a treatment and spa context.