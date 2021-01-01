Menu

Dominique VERGNOLLE

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Customer obsessed and focused on re-enchanting customers all along their omni-channel lifecycle by developing 1st class digital journeys, lean processes and a continuous engaging communication.

Leading the development of a customer culture and orientation all over the company entities.

20 years of trilingual national and international experience in customer experience, digital transformation, project management, sourcing and strategic coordination.

Mes compétences :
Dynamics CRM
Coordination de projets
Sourcing international
Connaissance clients
Direction de projet
Sourcing
Relations clients
Webmarketing
Marketing relationnel
eCRM
Parcours clients

Entreprises

  • Solocal Group - Customer Experience Director

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - maintenant Aiming at increasing customer engagement, satisfaction and loyalty through intuitive effortless omni-channels customer journeys, personalized and targeted communication strategies, a feed-back monitoring and a continuous connection for our 500,000 customers and 3 billion prospects.

    Customer culture and orientation development among the different front and back office entities through workshops, conferences, initiatives, continuous customer feed-back…

    CRM and e-CRM programmes management.

    Transverse and intensive collaboration with BUs, Customer Care services, Product Marketing and Sales Support.

  • PagesJaunes Groupe - Directeur Achats et Performance

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2014 Head of Solocal Group sourcing which amounts for approx. €270m in different entities in France, Spain and Luxembourg. Design and implementation of corporate and global sourcing strategies. Specific and regional sourcing. Project sourcing in line with business requirements and investments. Creation of Solocal Group sourcing department in 2007.
    Performance improvement by the way of process optimization and organization design.
    Programm Management of group transformation programms (PMO)
    Head of Internal Control;
    In charge of the Investment Committee (€60m )

  • Orange - Directeurs Achats Corporate G&A

    Paris 2003 - 2006 Head of G&A, Call Centres, Marketing and Professional Services Corporate Sourcing within France Telecom - Orange Group.
    Management of a €1.9bn purchases portfolio.
    Group Sourcing Programm management (PMO) in charge of sourcing initiatives follow-up, sourcing process compliance, initiatives coordination and result consolidation.
    Group sourcing reporting.

Formations

Réseau