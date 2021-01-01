Dominique VERGNOLLE

Customer obsessed and focused on re-enchanting customers all along their omni-channel lifecycle by developing 1st class digital journeys, lean processes and a continuous engaging communication.



Leading the development of a customer culture and orientation all over the company entities.



20 years of trilingual national and international experience in customer experience, digital transformation, project management, sourcing and strategic coordination.



Mes compétences :

Dynamics CRM

Coordination de projets

Sourcing international

Connaissance clients

Direction de projet

Sourcing

Relations clients

Webmarketing

Marketing relationnel

eCRM

Parcours clients