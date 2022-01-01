Retail
Eddy PERBAL
Eddy PERBAL
Puteaux
En résumé
Entreprises
Bureau Veritas
- Charge d'affaires Pôle Patrimoine
Puteaux
2011 - maintenant
Rincent BTP
- Responsable service diagnostic de structure
2008 - 2011
Brezillon
- Conducteur travaux
GUYANCOURT
2007 - 2008
Formations
Lycée Adolphe Cherioux
Vitry Sur Seine
2004 - 2007
DUT
Angela NGUYEN
Fabien QUANTIN
Fabien VILLETTE
Guillaume FONTAINE
Lahcene DEKOUME
Nathalie ORHAN
Paul MORIN
Robert DULAS
Souhir PERBAL
Younesse BAGINA
