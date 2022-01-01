Eleonore COUVE-BEDEL

Depuis octobre 2011 : BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Responsable ISR



2006 - 2011 : BNP PARIBAS

Business Development



2005 - 2006 : BNP PARIBAS, Paris

Organisation



2002 - 2005 : BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES, Paris

Chargée de compte actions et obligations pour une clientèle institutionnelle non résidente



2001 : CHAMBRE DE COMMERCE ET D'INDUSTRIE FRANCO-ARGENTINE, Buenos Aires, Argentine

Service emploi



2000 : GUERLAIN PARIS, groupe LVMH, Paris

Service marketing/merchandising international : coordination de la création/ fabrication/ installation des points de vente Guerlain dans le monde



Langues :

Anglais : bilingue

Néerlandais : bilingue, seconde langue maternelle

Espagnol : courant

Allemand : courant