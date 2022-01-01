Menu

Eleonore COUVE-BEDEL

Paris

En résumé

Depuis octobre 2011 : BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Responsable ISR

2006 - 2011 : BNP PARIBAS
Business Development

2005 - 2006 : BNP PARIBAS, Paris
Organisation

2002 - 2005 : BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES, Paris
Chargée de compte actions et obligations pour une clientèle institutionnelle non résidente

2001 : CHAMBRE DE COMMERCE ET D'INDUSTRIE FRANCO-ARGENTINE, Buenos Aires, Argentine
Service emploi

2000 : GUERLAIN PARIS, groupe LVMH, Paris
Service marketing/merchandising international : coordination de la création/ fabrication/ installation des points de vente Guerlain dans le monde

Langues :
Anglais : bilingue
Néerlandais : bilingue, seconde langue maternelle
Espagnol : courant
Allemand : courant

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 1999 - 2000

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)

    Lyon 1995 - 1999 Affaires Internationales

    Année de maîtrise en échange à Boston University, Graduate School of Management

