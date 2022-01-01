Eleonore COUVE-BEDEL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Depuis octobre 2011 : BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Responsable ISR
2006 - 2011 : BNP PARIBAS
Business Development
2005 - 2006 : BNP PARIBAS, Paris
Organisation
2002 - 2005 : BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES, Paris
Chargée de compte actions et obligations pour une clientèle institutionnelle non résidente
2001 : CHAMBRE DE COMMERCE ET D'INDUSTRIE FRANCO-ARGENTINE, Buenos Aires, Argentine
Service emploi
2000 : GUERLAIN PARIS, groupe LVMH, Paris
Service marketing/merchandising international : coordination de la création/ fabrication/ installation des points de vente Guerlain dans le monde
Langues :
Anglais : bilingue
Néerlandais : bilingue, seconde langue maternelle
Espagnol : courant
Allemand : courant