Elsa BEN HAMOU DASSONVILLE

Paris

En résumé

INSEAD MBA graduate with strong interest in strategy and entrepreneurship in the consumer goods, retail and luxury industry. Elsa has experiences in project management, client relationship building and reporting to top management with a clear team-player attitude to drive success, deliver results and a solution-oriented mind. She successfully managed multi-stakeholders projects and deadlines while continuously improving negotiation skills with data providers and clients. Clear engagement in entrepreneurship, international teams and strategic thinking with long-term perspective and business success.

Mes compétences :
Développement durable
Finance
Stratégie
Stratégie RSE
Responsabilité sociétale des entreprises
Analyse stratégique
Modélisation financière
Veille stratégique
Conseil en management
Veille concurrentielle
Business development
Développement commercial
Stratégie d'entreprise
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • - - Consultante

    Paris 2016 - maintenant • Business développement : recommandations stratégiques retail, analyses approfondies d’opportunités de croissance sur les marchés de la distribution en ligne et traditionnelle en Europe pour des marques indépendantes de maroquineries telle que Pompidoo, Camera bag

    • Conseillère stratégique de Yem’a Paris, restaurant “fast-casual” vegan à Paris : priorisation et planification de projets opérationnels pour l’ouverture, guidelines pour l’optimisation des processus d’approvisionnement et des opérations quotidiennes, gestion des budgets

    • Accompagnement d’entreprises sur l’intégration de la stratégie RSE/Développement durable, interprétation des notations attribuées, mise en place d’une stratégie d’amélioration des performances

  • RobecoSAM - Conseillère Investissement Responsable

    Zurich 2013 - 2014 Gestion de Projet, Conseil & Gestion de Clients
    • Meetings réguliers avec des cadres dirigeants de grandes entreprises internationales - 30 meetings/ an

    • Conseil aux entreprises du retail et luxe sur l’intégration de la stratégie RSE/Développement durable, réunions régulières avec les cadres dirigeants - 15 entreprises/an

    • Responsable de projet stratégique d’amélioration du « Corporate Sustainability Assessement », base de données de référence pour la constitution du Dow Jones Sustainability Index et source principale d’informations pour les produits d’investissements RobecoSAM – environ 3 Mrd€ d’actifs sous gestion en 2014

    • Développement commercial d’une nouvelle offre institutionnelle « éthique », menant à une surperformance du fonds - 10% des actifs gérés en 2014

    • Gestion et négociation de contrats fournisseurs, budget annuel 420 000 € - réduction de 30% des coûts, soit une baisse de 121 000€ des dépenses annuelles

  • RobecoSAM - Analyste Financier - Recherche Actions

    Zurich 2009 - 2013 - Analyste Financier, Recherche Actions (20011-2013)
    - Analyste Junior Développement Durable, Recherche Actions / Lab (2009-2011)

    Responsable d’analyses et études approfondies des secteurs de consommations de bases et consommation discrétionnaire
    - Consommation de base : Produits Alimentaires, Boissons et Tabac, Produits Domestiques et de Soin
    - Consommation Discrétionnaire- All ex-Auto: Biens de Consommation Durables et Habillement, Services Consommateurs (Tourisme), Médias, Vente au Détail

    • Valorisation de multiples entreprises à travers différentes méthodes financières (DCF, approches comparatives) et présentation de recommandations d’investissement aux gérants de portefeuilles
    • Contribution marketing et publications articles: “Weaving accountability into clothing supply chains”, and Insight: “Loyalty Pays off”
    • Elaboration et mise en place d’outils d’analyse de la matérialité durable (sustainability materiality framework*) à travers l’analyse des chaines de valeurs pour identifier les indicateurs de performance durable, impactant positivement les performances financières et les recommandations d’investissement.
    • Mise en place et soutien à l’intégration des analyses matérielles auprès des fonds de la maison mère pour augmenter les actifs « durables » sous gestion
    • Contribution au maintien de la réputation du S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index comme indice de référence sur les marchés financiers et auprès des entreprises par une mise en place d’efforts de communication et promotion permettant une augmentation de participation de 10% par an.

    *Sustainability Materiality Framework : développement et identification des critères et indicateurs durables (non-financiers) qui impactent les performances financières et stratégiques a long-terme des entreprises pour améliorer et guider les décisions d’investissement.

  • Oddo Asset Management - Vendeur Client Institutionnels (stage)

    Paris 2009 - 2009 • Identification et prospection d’opportunités de croissance produits (assurance et banque privée) et de croissance géographique (Pays-Bas et Espagne)
    • Construction de modèles d’analyses des portefeuilles clients et de la performance des fonds pour améliorer les présentations commerciales et les prospectus marketing

  • BNP Paribas Asset Management - Analyste ISR - Investissement Socialement Responsable (stage)

    Paris 2008 - 2008 • Développement d’outils pour l’analyse d’indicateurs de performances extra-financières de sociétés au sein de divers secteurs d’activités
    • Exercice des droits de vote sur les titres détenus par BNPPIP : mise en place de la politique du vote, du périmètre, présentation et validation aux gérants de fonds détenteurs et exercice du vote

  • Natixis - Structureur - Fonds Alternatifs (stage)

    Paris 2007 - 2008 • Gestion de projet d’outils de suivi de performance et reporting des fonds structurés :
    - Mise en place d’un outil d’analyse et back-test avec des analyses quantitatives et qualitatives
    - En charge du reporting de performance et développement d’un outil automatisé pour les fonds (fonds de fonds, hedge funds) et de la base de données produits (Pertrac)

  • Servier - Assistant Directeur Marketing France (stage)

    Suresnes 2006 - 2006 • Gestion de projet d’optimisation et systématisation de recherches spécifiques au domaine médical en psychiatrie et neurosciences

Formations

  • INSEAD (Singapour)

    Singapour 2015 - 2015 MBA

    Programme MBA à Singapour & Fontainebleau -
    Spécialisation en Stratégie d'Entreprise, Entreprenariat & Private Equity

    Vice-Présidente du Club IWIB - INSEAD Women In Business
    Membre du Club RCLG - Consumer, Retail & Luxury Goods

  • Toulouse Barcelona Business School - ESEC (Barcelone)

    Barcelone 2008 - 2009 Financial Management

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse

    Toulouse 2006 - 2007 Majeure: Finance-Corporate, Mineure : Stratégie-Gouvernance d'entreprise et création de valeur

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2002 - 2006 Licence

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2002 - 2005 DEUG MASS

  • Lycée Albert De Mun

    Nogent Sur Marne 1999 - 2002 Scientifique, spécialité mathématiques

    Scientifique

