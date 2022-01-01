Elsa BEN HAMOU DASSONVILLE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
INSEAD MBA graduate with strong interest in strategy and entrepreneurship in the consumer goods, retail and luxury industry. Elsa has experiences in project management, client relationship building and reporting to top management with a clear team-player attitude to drive success, deliver results and a solution-oriented mind. She successfully managed multi-stakeholders projects and deadlines while continuously improving negotiation skills with data providers and clients. Clear engagement in entrepreneurship, international teams and strategic thinking with long-term perspective and business success.
Mes compétences :
Développement durable
Finance
Stratégie
Stratégie RSE
Responsabilité sociétale des entreprises
Analyse stratégique
Modélisation financière
Veille stratégique
Conseil en management
Veille concurrentielle
Business development
Développement commercial
Stratégie d'entreprise
Gestion de projet