Elsa BEN HAMOU DASSONVILLE

INSEAD MBA graduate with strong interest in strategy and entrepreneurship in the consumer goods, retail and luxury industry. Elsa has experiences in project management, client relationship building and reporting to top management with a clear team-player attitude to drive success, deliver results and a solution-oriented mind. She successfully managed multi-stakeholders projects and deadlines while continuously improving negotiation skills with data providers and clients. Clear engagement in entrepreneurship, international teams and strategic thinking with long-term perspective and business success.



Mes compétences :

Développement durable

Finance

Stratégie

Stratégie RSE

Responsabilité sociétale des entreprises

Analyse stratégique

Modélisation financière

Veille stratégique

Conseil en management

Veille concurrentielle

Business development

Développement commercial

Stratégie d'entreprise

Gestion de projet