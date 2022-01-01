Menu

Elsa LE MOIGNE

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
business travel
Conseil
Marketing
Optimisation
Retail

Entreprises

  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel - Senior Director, Sales France

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2018 - maintenant

  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel - Director, CWT Solutions Group EMEA

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2017 - 2018

  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel - Senior Manager, Business Development, CWT Solutions Group EMEA

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2016

  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel - Manager, Business Development, CWT Solutions Group EMEA

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2015

  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel - Senior Business Developer, Solutions Group EMEA

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2011 Identified and developed new sales opportunities for all consulting practices offered by CWT Solutions Group (the consulting arm of CWT)

  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel - Global Travel Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2011

  • Hotel Solutions Group EMEA - Carlson Wagonlit Travel - Senior Project Leader

    2009 - 2010 Optimized global clients’ hotel spend by providing strategic consulting based on 4 key savings levers: strategy, sourcing, distribution and optimization

  • Kurt Salmon - Consultant

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2006 - 2009 France
    Consultant in the Consumer Business, Energy and Manufacturing industry

    Led and participated to strategic and operationnal projects in fashion & luxury companies / retail industry

    Some projects' examples: Detailed diagnostic of business units or companies (in terms of processes, tools and corporate structure) and implementation of the recommendations; Analysis of functionnal processes, ERP selection and tool implementation; Opportunity analyses; Marketing and potential analysis for global brand develoment; ...

    Around 10 different projets led in global, large or small companies

  • AIR FRANCE - KLM - Field Marketing, International Commercial Affairs

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Paris, France
    - Organized the International Sales Forum (1600 participants - 320 000€ budget)
    - Worked on Marketing Action Plans (updates, tool creation)
    - Developed a training course for Marketing Field local contacts (worked with consultant and AF training department) and followed up several marketing and quality projects (ROI, loyalty program, …)

  • AIR FRANCE - KLM - Flight attendant

    Paris 2003 - 2005 International flights (mostly in America, Africa and Asia)
    Summer periods

  • ORANGINA-PAMPRYL - Sales Rep.

    2002 - 2002 Paris Area - Hotels, Bars and Restaurants
    Increased sales, visibility of Orangina-Pampryl products and followed up the client portfolio

Formations

Réseau