Elsa LE MOIGNE

Mes compétences :
business travel
Conseil
Marketing
Optimisation
Retail
Entreprises
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Senior Director, Sales France
Boulogne-Billancourt2018 - maintenant
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Director, CWT Solutions Group EMEA
Boulogne-Billancourt2017 - 2018
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Senior Manager, Business Development, CWT Solutions Group EMEA
Boulogne-Billancourt2015 - 2016
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Manager, Business Development, CWT Solutions Group EMEA
Boulogne-Billancourt2011 - 2015
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Senior Business Developer, Solutions Group EMEA
Boulogne-Billancourt2010 - 2011Identified and developed new sales opportunities for all consulting practices offered by CWT Solutions Group (the consulting arm of CWT)
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Global Travel Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt2010 - 2011
Hotel Solutions Group EMEA - Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Senior Project Leader
2009 - 2010Optimized global clients’ hotel spend by providing strategic consulting based on 4 key savings levers: strategy, sourcing, distribution and optimization
Kurt Salmon
- Consultant
Neuilly-sur-Seine2006 - 2009France
Consultant in the Consumer Business, Energy and Manufacturing industry
Led and participated to strategic and operationnal projects in fashion & luxury companies / retail industry
Some projects' examples: Detailed diagnostic of business units or companies (in terms of processes, tools and corporate structure) and implementation of the recommendations; Analysis of functionnal processes, ERP selection and tool implementation; Opportunity analyses; Marketing and potential analysis for global brand develoment; ...
Around 10 different projets led in global, large or small companies
AIR FRANCE - KLM
- Field Marketing, International Commercial Affairs
Paris2003 - 2004Paris, France
- Organized the International Sales Forum (1600 participants - 320 000€ budget)
- Worked on Marketing Action Plans (updates, tool creation)
- Developed a training course for Marketing Field local contacts (worked with consultant and AF training department) and followed up several marketing and quality projects (ROI, loyalty program, …)
AIR FRANCE - KLM
- Flight attendant
Paris2003 - 2005International flights (mostly in America, Africa and Asia)
Summer periods
ORANGINA-PAMPRYL
- Sales Rep.
2002 - 2002Paris Area - Hotels, Bars and Restaurants
Increased sales, visibility of Orangina-Pampryl products and followed up the client portfolio