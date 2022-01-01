Menu

Elsa LY

LYON

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

OBJECTIVE: To analyze, convince, manage and ensure projects and/or products successes for the company

Taste for challenge, enterprising, dynamic, autonomous, great capacity for work

SKILLS:
Marketing in Healthcare Industries: vaccines, in vitro diagnostics, medical devices

Mes compétences :
Communication
Immunologie
Industrie pharmaceutique
Lancement produit
Management
Management de projet
Marketing
Médical
Microbiologie
Santé
Vente
Gedsa
ISO process
Strategic marketing
Product development
Product manager
IMC
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • - UMR-CNRS - Assistant de recherche Microbiologie

    maintenant

  • CAIR LGL - European product manager

    Lissieu 2012 - maintenant

  • BioMérieux - Global Product Manager

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2011 - 2012 International Product Launch
    - Marketing Strategy: Global Marketing Plan, Field Recommandations
    - Communication Strategy: Global Communication plan, implementation management
    - Project management: Go to Market activities
    - e-marketing: Worldwide Customer Community

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Global Product Manager

    Lyon 2009 - 2010 SANOFI PASTEUR: 2 years
    Global Product Manager associate, Flu franchise
    Global launch of a new vaccine
    - Campaign for physicians, for patients (Brand binder,Sales Aids, User guide, Leave behind…)
    - e-learning: marketing excellence training program, medico-marketing modules
    - Communication (congresses, workshops)
    - Communication tools (photos, videos, posters)

Formations

Réseau