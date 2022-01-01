OBJECTIVE: To analyze, convince, manage and ensure projects and/or products successes for the company



Taste for challenge, enterprising, dynamic, autonomous, great capacity for work



SKILLS:

Marketing in Healthcare Industries: vaccines, in vitro diagnostics, medical devices



Mes compétences :

Communication

Immunologie

Industrie pharmaceutique

Lancement produit

Management

Management de projet

Marketing

Médical

Microbiologie

Santé

Vente

Gedsa

ISO process

Strategic marketing

Product development

Product manager

IMC

Gestion de projet