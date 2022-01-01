RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
OBJECTIVE: To analyze, convince, manage and ensure projects and/or products successes for the company
Taste for challenge, enterprising, dynamic, autonomous, great capacity for work
SKILLS:
Marketing in Healthcare Industries: vaccines, in vitro diagnostics, medical devices
Mes compétences :
Communication
Immunologie
Industrie pharmaceutique
Lancement produit
Management
Management de projet
Marketing
Médical
Microbiologie
Santé
Vente
Gedsa
ISO process
Strategic marketing
Product development
Product manager
IMC
Gestion de projet