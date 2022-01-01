Elsa VIALLES

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
COMPÉTENCES WEB
• Création, réalisation, refonte de sites internet et intranet
• Bannières Flash, gif animés, Adwords
• Animation, dynamisation, intégration, ergonomie et statistiques de sites web
• E-mailing, newsletter, signature email
HTML 5 / CSS 3
Javascript, jquery mobile, php (notions)
eZ Publish - Sharepoint - WordPress - Typo3
Ms Office - Microsoft Dynamics CRM
Click Dimensions - Eloqua - Sarbacane
Eclipse - SVN - SourceSafe
Google Analytics - Adwords
Dreamweaver - Flash - Photoshop CC
Adobe Acrobat DC
COMPÉTENCES PRINT
• Charte graphique, mise en page
• Logo, carte de visite, affiche, flyer, jacquette cd/dvd, tee-shirt, plaquette
• Iconographie, infographie & création visuelle
• Photographie analogique/numérique
Photoshop CC
Indesign CC
Illustrator CC
QuarkXpress 7
Adobe Acrobat DC
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
Graphiste
Webmaster
WebDesigner
Ergonomie web
Référencement web
Conception graphique