Elsa VIALLES

paris

COMPÉTENCES WEB
• Création, réalisation, refonte de sites internet et intranet
• Bannières Flash, gif animés, Adwords
• Animation, dynamisation, intégration, ergonomie et statistiques de sites web
• E-mailing, newsletter, signature email

HTML 5 / CSS 3
Javascript, jquery mobile, php (notions)
eZ Publish - Sharepoint - WordPress - Typo3
Ms Office - Microsoft Dynamics CRM
Click Dimensions - Eloqua - Sarbacane
Eclipse - SVN - SourceSafe
Google Analytics - Adwords
Dreamweaver - Flash - Photoshop CC
Adobe Acrobat DC


COMPÉTENCES PRINT
• Charte graphique, mise en page
• Logo, carte de visite, affiche, flyer, jacquette cd/dvd, tee-shirt, plaquette
• Iconographie, infographie & création visuelle
• Photographie analogique/numérique

Photoshop CC
Indesign CC
Illustrator CC
QuarkXpress 7
Adobe Acrobat DC

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
Graphiste
Webmaster
WebDesigner
Ergonomie web
Référencement web
Conception graphique

Entreprises

  • Banque Palatine - Webmaster, webdesigner

    paris 2013 - maintenant Webmaster & Webdesigner :
    - gestion, mise à jour, statistiques & refonte complète du site internet www.palatine.fr (Typo3).
    - gestion, mise à jour et création d'espaces sur l'intranet de la Banque Palatine (Sharepoint).
    - création, montage html, envoi et statistiques des emailings
    - création et gestion des applications mobiles (tablettes et smartphones) de consultation de compte

  • Eurosites - Webdesigner, Webmaster, Graphiste

    2011 - 2013 Webmaster & Webdesigner : gestion, mise à jour, statistiques et refonte complète du site internet www.eurosites.fr : conception ergonomique et graphique, assistance à
    maîtrise d’ouvrage et intégration. Conception ergonomique et graphique, intégration et
    assistance à maîtrise d’ouvrage pour www.eurosites-offres.fr et www.lessceneseurosites.fr. Emailings et formulaires associés, flippingBooks, création de la plaquette Groupe : www.eurosites.fr/presentation.

  • Arkadin - Webdesigner, Webmaster, Graphiste

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Graphic & Web Designer : refonte complète du site internet www.arkadin.com, templates emailings Eloqua, logo des 10 ans, design des 46 blogs Wordpress 10 ans.

  • Prisma Presse - Webdesigner, webmaster, graphiste

    Gennevilliers 2008 - 2011 ● Webmaster de l’intranet, du site institutionnel prisma-presse.com,
    du site prismapub.com, administration eZ Publish.

    ● Webdesigner sur les refontes des sites geo.fr, capital.fr et prismashop.fr ;
    mailings et pubs Flash pour Prismashop, webdesigner cuisine-et-recette.fr

    ● Webdesigner WordPress : fashion-week.gala.fr, festival-de-cannes.gala.fr,
    minute-connaissance.caminteresse.fr, prima.fr

  • ACCOR - Webdesigner, Webmaster, Graphiste

    Paris 2005 - 2008 ● Webmaster/webdesigner de l’intranet Accor : refonte complète du portail international, assistance à maîtrise d’ouvrage, recette, gestion de contenu, rédaction, animation du portail, déclinaison de la charte graphique, gifs animés, diaporamas, intégration du webzine en 5 langues : articles, vidéos, diaporamas, quiz, animations Flash. Intr@ccor a gagné le prix UJJEF du site intranet 2007.

    ● Webmaster/webdesigner du site internet corporate : refonte graphique, intégration html/css, animation Flash, maquettage et intégration de nouvelles
    rubriques, création de visuels, podcast RH www.accor.com

    ● Graphiste : création et réalisation de la newsletter mensuelle photothèque, newsletters Boutique Accor, création de jacquettes et galettes DVD, d’icônes, d’e-mailings événementiels, de cartons d’invitation, animation du siège corporate : réalisation d’affiches, diaporamas pour le mur d’écrans de l’accueil, création du trombinoscope interactif de la Direction de la Communication, …

Formations

Réseau