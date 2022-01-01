Elvie ROSSATI

I am effective and I always put strong efforts to succeed in the project I lead. My enthusiasm and dynamism are strength that allow me to keep on going even in stressed out situation. With a high sense of responsibility, I love challenges where my capacities to take decisions and my sense of priority make the difference. After a significant experience in the aeronautical field, managing international engineering project I have decided to develop my business competence by changing position and field of work. I think that being able to lead a high techical project as well as managing people and commercial aspect of the business will give me strong assets for the pursue of my career.



Mes compétences :

Chef de projet

Lean manufacturing

Conseil

Supply chain

Production