Elvie ROSSATI

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

I am effective and I always put strong efforts to succeed in the project I lead. My enthusiasm and dynamism are strength that allow me to keep on going even in stressed out situation. With a high sense of responsibility, I love challenges where my capacities to take decisions and my sense of priority make the difference. After a significant experience in the aeronautical field, managing international engineering project I have decided to develop my business competence by changing position and field of work. I think that being able to lead a high techical project as well as managing people and commercial aspect of the business will give me strong assets for the pursue of my career.

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Lean manufacturing
Conseil
Supply chain
Production

Entreprises

  • Alten - Business Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - maintenant In the agence of Sophia Antipolis, I lead a team of 20 consultants that are working in different field of activities (IT, aeronautical , energy). As a business manager, I am also responsible for the development of my business unit by finding new partners within the region. This position combine people developement and business one in a very competitive field of work.

  • Eurocopter - Tiger Project Manager

    2012 - 2013 Responsible for flight test activities regarding HAD development program. I was in direct contact with final customers (French And Spanish) and responsible for the execution of the contract as far as engineering was conserned. Ability to work in an international context and relevant negociation skills were essential to the success of the mission.

  • Eurocopter - Airfarme Program Manager for Dauphin & EC175

    2010 - 2012 Airframe configuration management (Dauphin and EC175)
    Planning and costs follow up, risks mitigation
    Inter customers relation management
    Matrix team management (15 personnes)
    Lean project responsible (Supply Chain improvement)

  • Airbus Group - SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGER - France - Spain - Indonesia

    Blagnac 2008 - 2010 Management training program (Progress Graduate Program) consisting of three rotations in three AH production plants coupled with coursework in leadership, project management and multicultural management.
     International Supply chain development (1 year in Spain & 1 year in Indonesia), in charge of industrialization of Super Puma, Dauphin and EC175 (sheet metal, composite), On time delivery
     Project Follow up responsible: planning, costs follow up and risks mitigation
     Lean Project Manager : Supply Chain Improvement

    Key success factors: Ability to quickly understand multicultural differences, Strong autonomy, problem solving approach

  • AIRBUS - Programme R&D

    Blagnac 2006 - 2007 Elaborate a research program for fretting wear simulation regarding A380 surface and technology program. Materials caractherization.

  • PSA- Peugeot Citroen - Total Productive Maintenance(TPM) Project leader

    2006 - 2006 Dans l’atelier peinture du site de production de Poissy.
    Mise en place et au développement de la TPM « Total Productive Maintenance »..

Formations

Réseau