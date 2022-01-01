Menu

Elvire FOTSO

PARIS

En résumé

Main professional interest: creating value & optimizing benefits through customers' business value chain. I rely on over 7 years of experience in strategy & business transformation, product marketing, intelligence marketing, international business development.

Quick Resume:
- Group Marketing Officer ( 1 year mission / within Cofina Group-Abidjan|Paris) : design organization, product marketing strategy, field marketing, digital finance, member of the Executive Board of Directors
- Product manager (3 years/ within Orange International Graduate Program): marketing strategy, product launch, product development in France & International
- Corporate Buyer (2 years/ within Orange International Graduate Program): leading a global & strategic project for Orange to leverage our arpu value.

My everyday passion: be at the heart of customer' experience & uses and, always end the day with the best accurate solution. In 2016, I founded Artel, a free-lance marketing agency to embrace visionary & international challenges

Mes compétences :
Oracle
Knowledge Management
Middle Office
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
Cisco Switches/Routers
Audit
Marketing
Sieges
Alcatel

Entreprises

  • GROUPE COFINA - Senior Marketing Manager

    2016 - 2017 Directrice Groupe Marketing & Customer Expérience
    - membre du Comité Exécutif de Direction
    - responsable de la stratégie et du positionnement marketing du Groupe
    - Marketing Produit & Communication de nouveaux services bancaires innovants autour des produits traditionnels de crédit
    - Gestion du marketing digital et relationnel
    - Responsable de l’Expérience & de la Satisfaction Client
    - Management de 7 équipes Marketing à travers les 6 filiales du Groupe – 27 personnes
    Principales réalisations

  • poste Telecom - Chef de Produit

    2012 - 2015 UCC (Unified Collaboration and Communications) - 2
    2015 Orange Business Services/ Marketing
    - Responsable de la stratégie et du positionnement de la Business Unit Messagerie et
    Collaboration
    - Chargé d'une offre de messagerie et collaboration Business Together Oracle Messaging `B2G
    MOM' :
    * Management de la stratégie du produit ainsi que de son développement ;
    * Lancement de l'offre en France et à l'International ;
    * Négociations commerciales avec les partenaires clés Cisco et Oracle
    - Supervision du projet et coordination d'une équipe Internationale de 10 contributeurs
    Principales réalisations ,

  • Orange Business Services IT&L@bs - Chef de Produit

    Paris 2012 - 2015 chef de produit de l'offre d'entrée de marché de messagerie collaborative pour Entreprises, managé et hébergé chez Orange, , Business Together Oracle :
    - stratégie marketing & developpement produit
    - lancement d'offres en France et à l'International
    - conception du plan de communication pour les canaux internes et externes
    - management du partenariat avec les fournisseurs clés (Cisco, Oracle)

  • poste Telecom - Acheteur Groupe Réseaux

    2010 - 2012 2012 Direction des Achats du Groupe
    - Responsable du projet FINE (FIxed access Network Evolution), Réseau xDSL/ FTTx dans le cadre
    de l'accélération de la montée du haut débit, en France et à l'International :
    * Lancement de l'appel d'offres auprès des principaux fournisseurs (Alcatel et Huawei) ;
    * Conduite des négociations commerciales : budget de 350 M EUR sur 3 ans ;
    * Gestion d'une équipe projet de 25 personnes (10 pays du groupe, dont 3 pays
    principaux : France, Pologne et Espagne)
    Principale réalisation
    * 30% d'économies réalisées (90 M EUR ) = 15M EUR effectifs sur la France en 2012

  • Orange - Acheteur Groupe Réseaux

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Responsable du projet FINE (FIxed access Network Evolution), Réseau xDSL/ FTTx :
    - lancement de l'appel d'offres auprès des principaux fournisseurs
    - conduite des négociations commerciales.
    - management d'une équipe projet

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Télécommunications

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Télécom – Réseaux, Stratégie, Marketing de l’Innovation, Analyse financière

  • Université Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2004 - 2007 Licence de Mathématiques. Mention Bien

    COMPETENCES
    Business Marketing Stratégique, Marketing & Conception Produit, Expérience Client, Marketing Digital
    (Certification Google Analytics), Marketing Stratégique, Business Développement

