Elvire FOTSO

Main professional interest: creating value & optimizing benefits through customers' business value chain. I rely on over 7 years of experience in strategy & business transformation, product marketing, intelligence marketing, international business development.



Quick Resume:

- Group Marketing Officer ( 1 year mission / within Cofina Group-Abidjan|Paris) : design organization, product marketing strategy, field marketing, digital finance, member of the Executive Board of Directors

- Product manager (3 years/ within Orange International Graduate Program): marketing strategy, product launch, product development in France & International

- Corporate Buyer (2 years/ within Orange International Graduate Program): leading a global & strategic project for Orange to leverage our arpu value.



My everyday passion: be at the heart of customer' experience & uses and, always end the day with the best accurate solution. In 2016, I founded Artel, a free-lance marketing agency to embrace visionary & international challenges



Mes compétences :

Oracle

Knowledge Management

Middle Office

Microsoft SharePoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Access

Cisco Switches/Routers

Audit

Marketing

Sieges

Alcatel